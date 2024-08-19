Pavelko: First-year friends don’t have to be your forever BFFs

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Sitting down in a huge lecture hall on the first day of classes is intimidating. You start out introducing yourself to the person next to you, and by the end of class, the two of you are exchanging phone numbers and Snapchats. There’s texting over the next few days, hang-out plans are being made and you feel like you’ve made your first friend in college.

But weeks and months pass by, you lose your Snapstreak and the two of you barely see each other anymore. Your majors pull you to different classes, your interests pull you to different student organizations and now you’re wondering if the two of you are even friends anymore. And if the answer is no, that’s OK.

Movies and television shows make it seem like you find your best friends during the first week of college; however, it might take a little longer to find your people. While you might be convinced the people you meet the first week of school are destined to be your ride-or-dies, friendships — and people — can change over time.

The people you meet the first week of school might not be the people you want to surround yourself with for the next four years of your life. The right people will support and encourage you. College can be a challenging experience, and it is important to have the right group of friends to give you the support you need when these challenges arise.

It might feel safe to stay with and cling to the people you meet on the first day of class, but that may stop you from reaching out and meeting new people who could become another important part of your life. There are many opportunities throughout your time at Colorado State University to meet people. Joining student organizations and taking different classes are great ways to expand your social circle in college.

CSU offers great opportunities to meet people you might not have otherwise met. There is a chance to form great relationships with people from all walks of life. You can meet people from different backgrounds, states and even countries. It is impossible to tell who you might meet and who might become your new friend.

It might take a while to find people who you really click with. People neglect to tell you just how isolating the first few weeks — or even months — of college can feel when you do not know many of your peers. However, it is important to remember that you will find the right people. These might be individuals you meet during your orientation, or they might be people you run into at the library. Some of the best friendships can find you at the moment you least expect it.

Take your time, and find people who make your life better. The people you meet your first year of college might not be your best friends forever, but they can still make a meaningful impact on your time here at CSU.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.