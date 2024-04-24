Nini: College sports is more about representation than money

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Nini: College sports is more about representation than money

Hania Nini, Collegian Columnists
April 28, 2024
Nini%3A+College+sports+is+more+about+representation+than+money
Collegian | Rashida Obika

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

College sports were under the spotlight as the NCAA national championships dominated headlines and captivated sports fans’ attention across the country, highlighting the unique qualities that separate collegiate athletes from their professional counterparts. The world of college athletics is where competition reveals its purest form, with celebrity athletes and million-dollar contracts ruling the scene.

Ad

One of the biggest differences between professional and collegiate sports is how much money players get paid. College players don’t compete for monetary benefits but rather for the pure joy of the sport and the privilege of representing their university, in contrast to their professional-league rivals who command high wages for the work they put in. The absence of paychecks in collegiate sports highlights the purity of the competition, where victory is attained by hard work, sacrifice and determination. 

However, the camaraderie and school pride infused in collegiate athletics may be even more captivating than the games themselves. Beyond the confines of the field, collegiate athletics foster a deep sense of camaraderie, evident in everything from boisterous student sections to jubilant alumni. It is about honoring a legacy and custom that connect generations rather than just applauding a win. College athletics thus take on a significance beyond mere contests, serving as a symbol of school spirit and cohesion.

In addition, collegiate athletics provide a special avenue for young athletes to follow their goals and manage the pressures of education. These student-athletes are living examples of commitment and perseverance, as shown by the attention they receive for both their athletic and academic accomplishments. Each game turns into a new chapter in their adventure filled with learning, resiliency and self-discovery.

The competitive atmosphere of collegiate sports has an attraction all on its own, even though professional leagues pay more and have better players. Here, the unexpected might occur, and the underdog can become well-known, captivating audiences with stories of success against all odds. Every game is filled with this unpredictable, uncontrolled energy that serves as a constant reminder that anything is possible in collegiate athletics.

In contrast to college sports, professional leagues frequently get caught in issues regarding player behavior, financial inequality and the preference for profit over passion. Even though the best athletes may receive high compensation and have extraordinary skills, the commercial aspect of professional sports can occasionally taint the integrity of the competition. Fans who truly love the game may find themselves overwhelmed by the focus on sponsorship deals, longing instead for the true camaraderie and fierce rivalry that characterize college athletics.

College sports have captivated the attention of fans and motivated generations of players. The real meaning of sports competitions is not determined by the size of a paycheck but rather by the size of one’s motivation. Sports viewers are reminded of the enduring power of passion and pride and the pursuit of excellence as they gather to watch the exciting matchups and unforgettable moments of the NCAA national championships. This legacy extends beyond the court and leaves an enduring mark on the sports world.

Reach Hania Nini at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @HaniaNini123.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Thorn: Supporting sexual assault survivors is more than just listening
Thorn: Supporting sexual assault survivors is more than just listening
Pavelko: Old-school teaching methods are more engaging
Pavelko: Old-school teaching methods are more engaging
Proulx: Im tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
Proulx: I'm tired of having to vet TikTok influencers
Souza: Dont wish your life away with existentialism
Souza: Don't wish your life away with existentialism
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; its a community
Rhoads: Working in a restaurant is more than a job; it's a community
More in Homepage
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft
Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football
Fort Collins band Clementine gives an alternative punk performance with hard guitar riffs and great stage presence at this years Fort Collins Music Experiment April 19.
Gallery: FoCoMX brings concert exposure to seasoned bands, newcomers
Study participant Jonna Patton gets ready to walk on a split-belt treadmill March 20. For a few moments, Patton was instructed to hold her arms out and stay still so the sensors could process her resting brain activity before she started to walk.
Patients with MS find help at Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory
Associated Students of Colorado State University Vice President Alex Silverhart and ASCSU intern Lauren Johnson pose with free emergency contraceptives on The Plaza April 24.
ASCSU reproductive health care initiative launches 1st phase on Plaza
Annabelle Stephan smiles as she plays in a scrimmage during womens club soccer practice April 11.
Women's club soccer is CSU's best-kept secret
More in Opinion
Seriously: CSU to offer new class Swearing Across Languages
Seriously: CSU to offer new class Swearing Across Languages
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
LTTE: Bill HB24-1322 opens door for more Colorado Medicaid members
Seriously: Clark renovation plans change to McDonalds PlayPlace
Seriously: Clark renovation plans change to McDonald's PlayPlace
Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped
Seriously: Latest dine-and-dash regimen just dropped
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Proulx: CSU sabe que muchos no pueden terminar la universidad en 4 años, pero no le importa
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine
Pavelko: Asian fusion restaurants harm traditional Asian cuisine


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *