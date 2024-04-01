Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor
April 3, 2024
Lopez%3A+AI+is+more+of+a+resource+than+something+to+be+penalized+for
Collegian | Preston Box

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a journalism major at Colorado State University, the closing and renovations being done in the Andrew G. Clark Building have really helped me to explore the campus a bit more; I mean, there is a need for me to walk farther than five steps to get from one classroom to another. Therefore, as I continue to walk around campus, I notice more posters for different people and programs.

Ad

While I was walking around the Gifford Building specifically, I saw a poster created for the design and merchandising department that was attributed to be created and designed with the use of ChatGPT. However, in all of my walking around campus, I have never seen a department specifically attribute their designs or work to artificial intelligence.

“When it comes to utilizing AI as a resource for students, it is extremely beneficial to many people because it can help students with understanding complicated concepts in an easier way and with the use of editing their work if necessary.”

So as I stared at this poster, I began to wonder what departments actually condone the use of AI within the work completed by students. As a journalism student, many of my professors do not condone the use of AI and mention that I will even be penalized for it. However, the poster made me wonder if the policies are different in other departments.

The use of AI faces constant discourse as though it is something that will take over the entirety of the universe. It is like robots are going to take over the world. However, the reality is that AI — more often than not — is being used as a tool to support people and only learns as humans program information into it.

In the English department, it may be something people are split on. But is that the same with all departments, like the design and merchandising department? In relation to the CSU Student Conduct Code, there is an understanding that it is plagiarism and cheating if the work is not cited or attributed to AI. However, this is the only real outlined policy by CSU for AI use, so really, it is all connected to what the departments and, more specifically, the professors think is the best way for AI to be used.

When it comes to utilizing AI as a resource for students, it is extremely beneficial to many people because it can help students with understanding complicated concepts in an easier way and with the use of editing their work if necessary. However, that isn’t always what everyone uses it for.

The assumption is that many students are using it just to support their own needs and writing. But there is a small number of students who actually use AI as though it is their own and tarnish the reputation of it for all students.

The reality is that AI is actually an extremely beneficial tool that could be used, but very specific students challenge the uses of it. Therefore, they contribute to the way departments choose to enforce rules that apply to AI.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Proulx: CSU knows many cant finish college in 4 years but doesnt care
Proulx: CSU knows many can't finish college in 4 years but doesn't care
Photo Illustration by Eli Crocker | The Collegian
Pavelko: Public transportation is actually more fun than you think
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Rhoads: Tipping amounts should reflect service, not a percentage
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
Pavelko: College has taught me slow walkers are the worst
More in Homepage
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief
Horoscopes April 2-7
Horoscopes April 2-7
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1
April Fools: Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools': Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
More in Opinion
April Fools: 5 baby names so good, youll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
April Fools': 5 baby names so good, you'll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
Garmin Monterra GPS
April Fools': CSU should insert trackers into students
Dune: Part Two intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
'Dune: Part Two' intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
LFTE: Yes, you should care about ASCSU elections, local democracy
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Vogl, Ward: Social justice, country music are vitally connected
Vogl, Ward: Social justice, country music are vitally connected
About the Contributor
Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor

Dominique Lopez is a third-year journalism student minoring in women’s studies and is currently the opinion editor for The Collegian.

Lopez is originally from Alamosa, Colorado, and moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University. While in Fort Collins, Lopez has spent her time working for The Collegian and is a swim instructor and front desk associate at Splash Swim School.

When Lopez isn’t working or attending classes, you can find her at home reading a good book, stress baking in her kitchen or binge-watching her favorite TV shows.

She chose journalism as her field of study in the hopes that it would bring her closer to the community and provide her with the opportunity to write about what is really affecting her in that moment. Some topics she is passionate about are social justice, gender studies and finding ways to honor her community and origins through her education.

As the opinion editor, Lopez hopes to inspire new writers to be able to find their true passions in writing, as well as diversify the topics that are written about in The Collegian’s opinion section and iscuss thoughts on important issues that impact the students at Colorado State University.

Lopez is excited to pursue this new year of journalism and is eager to see what the year will bring, especially as she continues to meet new journalists pursing topics they are passionate about.



Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *