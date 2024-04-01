Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a journalism major at Colorado State University, the closing and renovations being done in the Andrew G. Clark Building have really helped me to explore the campus a bit more; I mean, there is a need for me to walk farther than five steps to get from one classroom to another. Therefore, as I continue to walk around campus, I notice more posters for different people and programs.

While I was walking around the Gifford Building specifically, I saw a poster created for the design and merchandising department that was attributed to be created and designed with the use of ChatGPT. However, in all of my walking around campus, I have never seen a department specifically attribute their designs or work to artificial intelligence.

So as I stared at this poster, I began to wonder what departments actually condone the use of AI within the work completed by students. As a journalism student, many of my professors do not condone the use of AI and mention that I will even be penalized for it. However, the poster made me wonder if the policies are different in other departments.

The use of AI faces constant discourse as though it is something that will take over the entirety of the universe. It is like robots are going to take over the world. However, the reality is that AI — more often than not — is being used as a tool to support people and only learns as humans program information into it.

In the English department, it may be something people are split on. But is that the same with all departments, like the design and merchandising department? In relation to the CSU Student Conduct Code, there is an understanding that it is plagiarism and cheating if the work is not cited or attributed to AI. However, this is the only real outlined policy by CSU for AI use, so really, it is all connected to what the departments and, more specifically, the professors think is the best way for AI to be used.

When it comes to utilizing AI as a resource for students, it is extremely beneficial to many people because it can help students with understanding complicated concepts in an easier way and with the use of editing their work if necessary. However, that isn’t always what everyone uses it for.

The assumption is that many students are using it just to support their own needs and writing. But there is a small number of students who actually use AI as though it is their own and tarnish the reputation of it for all students.

The reality is that AI is actually an extremely beneficial tool that could be used, but very specific students challenge the uses of it. Therefore, they contribute to the way departments choose to enforce rules that apply to AI.

