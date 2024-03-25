Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024

The crypto industry continues to evolve, fueled by the increasing institutional adoption of crypto. Today, numerous companies are entering the...

Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

‘Dune: Part Two’ intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Dune%3A+Part+Two+intrigues+viewers+with+visuals%2C+storyline
Collegian | Madelyn Hendricks

“Dune: Part Two” is the best movie that has been released in a long time. The acting and visuals left the audience speechless.

This sci-fi movie can be ranked with some of the best movies of all time, such as “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Blade Runner.”

Ad

The facet of ‘Dune: Part Two’ that stands out the most is the cinematography. This movie’s visual performance combined with the impressive special effects creates a remarkable and fully immersive world.”

The plot of “Dune: Part One” was lacking in many aspects. It seemed like something was about to happen the entire time, but it never did. Comparatively, “Dune: Part Two” had a well-thought-out storyline and picked up beautifully right from the end of the first film.

“Dune: Part Two” is the mythical journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of vengeance against the traitors who killed his family. The film portrays the struggles Paul must face between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe as he tries to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The facet of “Dune: Part Two” that stands out the most is the cinematography. This movie’s visual performance, combined with the complex special effects, creates a remarkable and fully immersive world. The movie is nearly three hours of exceptional sci-fi wonder that should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

“Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” are a continuous adaption of the book series “Dune,” written by Frank Herbert, which consists of 23 books. “Dune: Part One” is based on half of the first book in the series, and “Dune: Part Two” covers the second half. This indirectly tells the audience there will be a “Dune: Part Three.” However, the director, Denis Villeneuve, said he will not go past a third movie and is only planning on releasing “Dune: Part Three” if it surpasses “Dune: Part Two” in quality.

“Dune: Part Two” was an overwhelmingly immersive movie; the cinematography and sheer ambiance of the environment do more alone than a 3D movie ever could.

The extensive, beautiful desert landscapes — all the way to the futuristic cities and alien bodies — make this movie breathtaking. Villeneuve’s obvious attention to detail exhibits wonders in every frame.

Not only are the visual aspects impressive, but the martial arts scenes will convince you to get back in the gym. The out-of-nowhere, midair barrel roll is jaw-dropping, honestly. Any other reaction is truly insufficient.

Let’s not forget about the love triangle from the heavens between Chani, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Paul.

Throughout the movie, Paul lets everybody else believe he is their messiah while simultaneously denying it, perfectly displaying his talent on screen. 

Ad

After every impactful scene in the movie, it seemed like it was about to end, but then it kept going. The crafting of the last 45 minutes of the film — between the cinematography and the soundtrack — made the viewer believe the movie was over, constantly leaving them on their toes.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Bottles of hot sauce are lined on shelves on the wall. Theres a doorway with a sign reading Vintage & Vinyl above it.
Old Town's new hot sauce hot spot fulfills dreams
Kung Fu Panda 4 delights audiences with nostalgia, humor
'Kung Fu Panda 4' delights audiences with nostalgia, humor
Horoscopes March 25-31
Horoscopes March 25-31
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
A framed portrait hangs on the wall.
Living Her Legacy exhibit honors women of FoCo
Horoscopes March 18-24
Horoscopes March 18-24
More in Entertainment
Matthew Bush playing Mack, Nicolet Endean playing Suze, Bolt Saliu playing Keisha, Faith Buckley playing Jasmine and Nylah Walker playing Beverly perform in the production of Fairview put on by Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, directed by Dr. Ray Black Feb 28.
CSU's 'Fairview' brings comedy, reflection to stage
Madame Web is unapologetically bad, forgettable
'Madame Web' is unapologetically bad, forgettable
Vegina Quartz has her second performance of the night at the Funktastic Drag.
Funktional thrift store hosts Liz Agna's Funktastic drag show
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
More in Homepage
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Overlooked woman scientist revealed climate breakthrough in 1856
Ryan Sallans presents Scouting the Unknown on March 20, 2024.
Ryan Sallans speaks on journey as transgender man
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Souza: National election stigmas challenge ASCSU elections
Proulx: CSU knows many cant finish college in 4 years but doesnt care
Proulx: CSU knows many can't finish college in 4 years but doesn't care
Unwavering support leads to success for CSU triathlon club
Unwavering support leads to success for CSU triathlon club
Attendants of the Ramadan Iftar Dinner Event begin getting food in the Lory Student Center Ballroom.
SWANA celebrates Ramadan with iftar meal


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *