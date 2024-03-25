‘Dune: Part Two’ intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline

“Dune: Part Two” is the best movie that has been released in a long time. The acting and visuals left the audience speechless.

This sci-fi movie can be ranked with some of the best movies of all time, such as “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Blade Runner.”

The plot of “Dune: Part One” was lacking in many aspects. It seemed like something was about to happen the entire time, but it never did. Comparatively, “Dune: Part Two” had a well-thought-out storyline and picked up beautifully right from the end of the first film.

“Dune: Part Two” is the mythical journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of vengeance against the traitors who killed his family. The film portrays the struggles Paul must face between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe as he tries to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The facet of “Dune: Part Two” that stands out the most is the cinematography. This movie’s visual performance, combined with the complex special effects, creates a remarkable and fully immersive world. The movie is nearly three hours of exceptional sci-fi wonder that should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

“Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” are a continuous adaption of the book series “Dune,” written by Frank Herbert, which consists of 23 books. “Dune: Part One” is based on half of the first book in the series, and “Dune: Part Two” covers the second half. This indirectly tells the audience there will be a “Dune: Part Three.” However, the director, Denis Villeneuve, said he will not go past a third movie and is only planning on releasing “Dune: Part Three” if it surpasses “Dune: Part Two” in quality.

“Dune: Part Two” was an overwhelmingly immersive movie; the cinematography and sheer ambiance of the environment do more alone than a 3D movie ever could.

The extensive, beautiful desert landscapes — all the way to the futuristic cities and alien bodies — make this movie breathtaking. Villeneuve’s obvious attention to detail exhibits wonders in every frame.

Not only are the visual aspects impressive, but the martial arts scenes will convince you to get back in the gym. The out-of-nowhere, midair barrel roll is jaw-dropping, honestly. Any other reaction is truly insufficient.

Let’s not forget about the love triangle from the heavens between Chani, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Paul.

Throughout the movie, Paul lets everybody else believe he is their messiah while simultaneously denying it, perfectly displaying his talent on screen.

After every impactful scene in the movie, it seemed like it was about to end, but then it kept going. The crafting of the last 45 minutes of the film — between the cinematography and the soundtrack — made the viewer believe the movie was over, constantly leaving them on their toes.

