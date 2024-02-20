Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him, Lee said. I was like, Thats the one.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses

Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
Benjamin Withers leaves CSU after 8 years as CLA dean

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Hana Pavelko, Collegian Columnist
February 26, 2024
Seriously%3A+CSU+student+is+convinced+her+roommate+is+a+vampire
Collegian | Kathryn Pakiz

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

Most people never think that horror movies can come to life. Stories about ghosts and monsters are simply tales to scare us. The idea of monsters being real is too far-fetched for anyone to give it a second thought, which is why a Colorado State University student was taken aback when she came to the conclusion that she might be living in a real-life horror movie.

Ad

Charlie Cullen, a second-year Colorado State University student living in the Transylvania Standard apartment complex, is convinced her roommate is a vampire. 

“I didn’t think much of it when I first moved in,” Cullen said. “But all the clues came together, and I realized that I was living with a real-life vampire.”

Throughout the year, Cullen has observed her roommate’s vampiric habits firsthand. The first symptom Cullen remembered was her roommate’s unconventional sleep schedule. 

“She’ll wake up around 5 or 6 p.m., and then she’s awake for the rest of the night,” Cullen said. “One time, I got up to get water in the middle of the night, and she was standing in the kitchen claiming she was doing homework.”

“I’m not even sure she goes to class. I’ve never seen her anywhere on campus.” -Charlie Cullen, CSU student in supernatural danger

Cullen noticed her roommate’s strange sleep schedule during the first week of school. She thought that maybe her roommate simply suffered from insomnia — a common illness that affects many stressed college students. However, as the semester has gone on, Cullen has come to the conclusion that her roommate’s sleep habits are due to her vampire nature.

Cullen also noted that her roommate avoids going outside whenever possible, refusing to go to lunch together or attend football games.

“We invited her to go hiking with us one day, but she told us no because it was way too sunny for her,” said Edward Swann, Cullen’s boyfriend. “I mean, I’m all for skin care, but that’s why we have sunscreen.”

Neither Cullen nor Swann reported seeing the roommate leave the apartment during the day.

“I’m not even sure she goes to class,” Cullen said. “I’ve never seen her anywhere on campus.”

Ad

While Swann and Cullen have not yet confirmed if Cullen’s roommate is in fact a vampire, they are taking all necessary precautions to protect themselves. 

“We’ve started wearing garlic necklaces when we’re in the living room or the kitchen,” said Buffy Gellar, a close friend of Cullen’s who frequents her apartment. “I’ve read it’s the most effective way to repel vampires.”

In addition to wearing garlic necklaces, Cullen has also strung up strands around the door of her room and has added extra garlic to her meals when cooking.

Cullen has also stocked up on silver jewelry to wear around the apartment when her roommate is there. 

“Usually, I wear gold because silver washes me out, but apparently, silver is supposed to repel vampires,” Cullen said. “Hopefully it will work.”

Cullen is looking forward to the end of year when she can move to a different vampire-free apartment. And she hopes that other CSU students can learn from her experiences this year. 

“Roommates are so tough,” Cullen said. “I mean, you never know if you’re going to be the next person who ends up with a vampire for a roommate.”

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Colorado State Womens Tennis player Radka Buskova bounces the ball in preparation of serving Feb. 25.
CSU tennis finishes short in Rocky Mountain Showdown loss
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
3 University of Wyoming swimmers die in US Highway 287 car crash
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Budget reallocation, LSAB
Colorado State University students of various majors and grades gather for Real Talk Tuesday, an event hosted by the Black/African American Cultural Center Feb. 20.
Embracing intersectionality: B/AACC Real Talk discussion covers race, gender
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
More in Opinion
Souza: Email etiquette is dying, but it shouldnt be
Souza: Email etiquette is dying, but it shouldn't be
Pavelko: Despite comfort, studying in your bedroom isnt ideal
Pavelko: Despite comfort, studying in your bedroom isn't ideal
LTTE: Sign Initiative 89 petition to protect abortion rights
LTTE: Sign Initiative 89 petition to protect abortion rights
Pavelko: America has a weird conception of Valentines Day
Pavelko: America has a weird conception of Valentine's Day
Stegall: Dating apps are killing modern romance
Stegall: Dating apps are killing modern romance
Proulx: SDC accommodations really are for everyone
Proulx: SDC accommodations really are for everyone
More in Seriously
Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Heres what CSU won
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Here's what CSU won
Seriously: Founding Fathers take over Fort Collins voting day
Seriously: Founding Fathers take over Fort Collins voting day
Seriously: Campus safety in question as squirrels take over
Seriously: Campus safety in question as squirrels take over
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *