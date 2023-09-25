Today's top stories
Lopez: 5 fall activities to participate in this October

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Director
October 2, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

While the hot weather doesn’t feel very autumn-like, it is officially October and time to enjoy all of the fun festivities that come with my favorite season of the year.

1. Go searching for fall colors

If this is your first fall in Colorado, then you’re in for a treat this season. You get to witness all of the fall leaves and color changes on mountainsides throughout this beautiful state. It is a gorgeous sight to see and something I highly encourage everyone to take advantage of in the fall. You get to see such pretty landscapes, and going on a hunt to see them in the mountains can make for a fun day trip.

2. Wear sweaters

Soon the air will be chilly as the wind blows across campus and the temperature begins to drop. This signifies sweater weather, my favorite kind of weather. Sweater weather means being able to wear cardigans, baggy sweaters or even that shirt you may have bought in August that you have been waiting to bust out.

3. Enjoy chilly mornings with a hot beverage

The combination of the fall colors and warm sweaters with hot coffee on chilly mornings is the best feeling in the world. In fall, the weather is at the perfect middle ground of not too cold and not too hot. There is so much bliss in spending the quiet morning outside in the chilly air — if you wake up early enough to sit and take it all in before school, that is.

4. Drink pumpkin-flavored beverages

In my opinion, fall beverages are always the best when warm. So when it was excruciatingly hot in August and early September, it wasn’t quite time for the deliciousness of seasonal beverages. However, now that it is cooling down outside and sweaters are wearable yet again, it is finally time to start enjoying those pumpkin-flavored beverages. Whether it be picking one up on your way to class, grabbing one on the way to see the fall colors or maybe purchasing one just to enjoy the crisp morning outside, it is finally pumpkin beverages’ season to shine.

5. Go to a pumpkin patch

And finally, my favorite activity that can be enjoyed by all ages is going to a pumpkin patch and picking out your own pumpkin. Personally, this wasn’t something I experienced until last year, but it was a wonderful activity. Going to a pumpkin patch is so much fun, and you get the chance to spend time with friends, invite new people and even explore the farm that has taken the time set up these activities just for you.

So with October finally arriving, it’s time to start doing fall activities while the season is still here.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner, The Collegian's illustration editor this year, is a second-year student studying graphic design and minoring in religious philosophy. She finds inspiration in unique ideas and perspectives and is intrigued and driven by themes of the unknown and the existential. As an artist, she seeks to create works that spark humor and joy in her audience, and she sees it important to utilize her art as a means to make people laugh and smile, inspiring her to create comics and illustrations for anyone to enjoy. When she's not busy drawing, she enjoys playing and listening to music. To Bonner, music carries a sense of happiness, peace and tranquility she values having in her daily life. In the future, she hopes to create her own music that can be a source of peace, tranquility and happiness to someone else. Overall, she feels it is important to spread as much positive energy in the world as she can. Studying philosophy has guided her to value the good in life, and with the importance of that in mind, she goes through life attempting to spark a bit of positivity wherever she can. As illustration editor, Bonner hopes to direct the illustrations found in The Collegian toward having a sense of joy the readers can experience.


