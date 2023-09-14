Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Lopez: Have you decided who you’re going to be yet?

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Director
September 20, 2023
Collegian | Sophia Sirokman

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Believe it or not, we are already almost done with five weeks of the fall semester. So the real and most important question is — whether you are a first-year student or a fourth-year student — have you decided what kind of college student you want to be yet?

There is always so much pressure around deciding and picking what you should do as a student to become more successful. It isn’t necessarily just your ideas that you give yourself as a student; it also has to do with who you decide to be outside of your school life.

I wrote a piece a few weeks ago about the stress of tabling, and while I was not someone encouraging you to go walk through The Plaza and talk to everyone, did you take the opportunity to go and check it out? There are so many events happening on campus for students to participate in that can help you decide who you want to be.

However, those moments, opportunities and events are only as effective as the students who choose to attend them. So what have you done? Have you taken the necessary steps to achieve what you want to?

As a college student, I cannot tell you the number of times you will be asked the questions, “How is college going?” and, “Have you found your people yet?” And maybe that is just my family, but you likely still get asked these types of questions in some variation.

There is a lot of focus placed on what our image in college should look like, and many of us have probably revamped our persona to create a new image that aligns with our personalities. Or maybe some of us haven’t.

There are a lot of different opportunities and ways we can find out who we want to be and who we are going to be. This could mean taking the time to attend a few meetings on campus, attending games to find a new crowd or even just becoming friends with those in your classes and asking them to study.

The opportunities are endless, but at this point in the semester, it seems like you should have already made a decision or should be making that decision now. You might feel like there may never be an opportunity for you to find the place that you should be; however, Colorado State University provides opportunities for all students to find a place they belong.

I am in no way pressuring you all to find a place where you belong and stay there forever, nor am I pressuring you to know exactly who you are meant to be right now. Rather, I am informing you that you should take the opportunity now in your college years to find out who you want to be.

Taking the time now as a student to find the place where you want to belong is the best way to find out who you want to be and what you want to do with your future.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp's income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
