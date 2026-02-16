This week in ASCSU: Commencement concerns, strengthening student body representation

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 11 for the 20th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, the senate moved into gallery input.

During which, Associate Sen. Kambria Wilkin shared a survey that expressed community concerns about commencement changes. With the exception of business, engineering, health and human sciences, natural sciences and graduate school students, 2026 recognition ceremonies are happening outside of Moby Arena, the historic college-specific commencement location. The 2026 commencement features three locations: the Lory Student Center Ballroom, an outdoor ceremony tent and Moby Arena.

The survey, which went out Feb. 9, collected 81 responses as of Wilkin’s presentation, with each college being represented at least once.

Wilkin reported that 80% of responders feel like students are receiving unequal commencement experiences, approximately 96% of respondents feel there is a lack of transparency with the reasoning for different locations and approximately 93% feel that the current commencement plans are not reflective of CSU’s values of equity and student centeredness.

“The most affected students were not even invited in the room,” one survey respondent said. “At the end of the day, we all go to the same university, pay the same tuition but receive wildly different commencement experiences.”

Wilkin urged senators to stand up for students and amplify their voices so future students receive “experiences that adequately celebrate them for their achievements.”

Following gallery input, the judicial branch presented changes to its bylaws.

Bill #5534, titled “El Centro SOMOS Family & Community Celebration,” was then revisited. The bill requests $8,500 from the Senate Discretionary Budget to cover costs of securing the LSC ballrooms, along with equipment and productions costs for the SOMOS event, which celebrates graduating students.

After discussion and debate, the bill was passed with unanimous consent.

Next, the executive, judicial and legislative branches gave their respective reports, which was followed by the swearing in of public relations intern Noah Kauffman.

Following was a vote by unanimous consent to ratify Trina McDowell as director of environmental affairs.

Voting for the Accessibility Caucus chair was then revisited. Following their nomination Feb. 4, Sen. Liri Sananes was re-nominated and presented again. After a period of Q&A and discussion and debate, a vote of no confidence with simple majority was used to elect Sananes.

Senate then moved to elect the recruitment and retention officer, with Sen. Noah Eddington as the nominee. After a presentation from Eddington, Q&A and discussion and debate, Eddington was elected via voice vote.

Moving into old business, Bill #5533, “Funding Safety Equipment for the Student Education Garden,” was revisited. The bill requests $2,982 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to support “essential” safety upgrades, equipment repairs and operational investments for the Student Education Garden.

“Investing in these upgrades will enhance safety, support hands-on learning and research, and strengthen a widely used and growing university resource,” the bill reads.

Following discussion and debate, the legislation was tabled.

Resolution #5524, “Addition of Campus Community Reports to the Senate Agenda,” was revisited. In hopes of strengthening ASCSU’s relationship with the student body and it’s representative branch, this resolution allocates time during senate sessions for student organizations to share updates, announcements and initiatives after gallery input.

Following discussion and debate, Resolution #5524 was passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene Feb. 18.