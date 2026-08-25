Meet the news desk: We’re making a commitment to you

Dear readers,

The Collegian has a long and proven history as an accurate, reliable and reputable source of information for students and faculty at Colorado State University. Since its inception in 1891, the student journalists of the news desk have dedicated themselves to producing high-quality stories that are based on fact, the lived experiences of sources and ethical journalism, following a rigorous code of ethics set by the Society of Professional Journalists that serves as a foundation for every story we publish.

As this year’s news editors, we intend to uphold this reputation, recognizing the responsibility we hold in serving the CSU community as its primary news source. This responsibility is especially important at a time when the media landscape is rapidly changing and the role and value of journalism are increasingly being questioned.

We are prepared to take on that responsibility, with each of us bringing a wealth of experience in reporting and extensive knowledge of the CSU and Fort Collins community to the desk. Together we have covered the development of numerous issues across campus, student government, protests and policy changes, state and local government, elections and more.

We recognize many of the issues facing the CSU and Fort Collins communities are nuanced and complex, and they deserve more than coverage of a single event or moment. This year, the news desk intends to place greater emphasis on evergreen reporting — digging deeper into these issues and uplifting a gamut of perspectives. Our goal is to provide meaningful context that gives readers a better understanding of how current events affect the community as a whole.

Additionally, we hope to encourage our dedicated reporters to build onto their pre-existing work by looking for opportunities to explore the broader context behind the issues they cover. With this, we aim to continue building on our reporters skills to provide them with the tools they need to continue tackling challenging stories, providing diverse media representation and in-depth coverage to our readers.

We recognize the strong work our reporters do to keep the CSU community informed, and we plan on continuing that and creating space for the stories that remain relevant beyond a single event or news cycle. When applicable, our coverage will provide updates to developing stories, including breaking news alerts that are treated with as much care as our regular content.

The Collegian is for students, by students. Rest assured, providing comprehensive coverage to you is what matters most, and that goal will guide our work throughout this next year. If you feel as if our coverage is not honoring that, or there is an issue or topic you feel like we are missing, please let us know. We want to hear from you.

With that, welcome to a new year with The Collegian’s news desk.

Sincerely,

Chloe Rios and Claire VanDeventer, News Editors

Reach Chloe Rios and Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.