The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Election updates, community event funding, reallocating savings

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
January 23, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Dozens of students fill the senate chambers of the Associated Students of Colorado State University to share their experiences and listen to statements from others about the impact Cultural Resource Centers have had on them Feb. 19, 2025.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Jan. 21 for the 17th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, two additional items were added to the session’s agenda: the ratification of new members on the Board for Student Organization Funding and Bill #5535, “Reallocating Contractual Savings.”

After a silent gallery input, three new members of the BSOF were sworn in.

Following ratifications, elections manager Emily Arnow shared a presentation for the upcoming ASCSU election cycle, which she said she believes is a “crucial year.”

Voter turnout has been following a downward trend over the years, Arnow said. Last year’s ASCSU election saw a voter turnout of 3.81%. Due to this low turnout, Arnow stressed the importance of the elections team’s efforts to foster student engagement throughout the entire election and shared a number of events planned to do so. 

The Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches then proceeded to give their respective reports. Notably, Jared McGlothlin, Budgetary Affairs Committee chair, noted that ASCSU is running in a deficit of approximately $83,000.

“In the past couple of years, this hasn’t been as big of an issue because we built up a very large reserve balance over COVID,” McGlothin said.” However, this will probably be an issue that everyone in this organization has to probably take part in dealing with as we move through the budget process this year.”

Following McGlothlin’s remarks, the final member of the Elections Committee was ratified.

Moving into old business, edits to Lex #5562, “Intra-university Department Involvement Lex,” were presented to the senate. The Lex aims to “revise Articles II and V of the ASCSU Constitution to clearly distinguish the Intra-University department from the colleges and outline the rights of this department.”

Following discussion and debate, the bill was continued and sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for further review.

Moving into New Business, Bill #5534, “El Centro SOMOS Family and Community Celebration,” was presented to the senate. The bill seeks $8,500 dollars from the Senate Discretionary Fund in support of an event that celebrates graduating students. If passed, funds would be used to secure the Lory Student Center ballrooms and help cover the costs of necessary equipment and production.

Following Q&A, the bill was sent to the University Affairs and Budgetary Affairs committees for review.

Bill #5535, “Reallocating Contractual Savings,” was next read in full. The bill re-allocates excess funds from contracts with The New York Times, USA Today and Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation from the ASCSU General Fund. The funds will be split among ten separate line items.

Following Q&A, the bill was sent to the Budgetary Affairs and Internal Affairs committees for review.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene Jan. 29.

Reach Chloe Rios at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.