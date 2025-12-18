Founded 1891.

Breaking: Fire reported, extinguished near CSU Foothills Campus

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
December 18, 2025
Collegian | Alli Adams
Can over the top of a newspaper with the words “BREAKING NEWS”

NOCO Alert sent a message to the Colorado State University safety system at 10:13 a.m. warning students of a fire incident near CSU’s Foothills Campus. The fire was reportedly extinguished at 10:55 a.m.

“Fire crews have extinguished the vegetation fire has been extinguished and some crews are leaving the scene,” CSU’s Safety Alerts page reads. “Be aware of these crews when on Foothills roadways.”

The page states that Poudre Fire Authority and CSU Police were notified of a vegetation fire at 9:48 a.m. Nik Olsen, CSU’s public information officer, said the area is currently under a Red Flag Warning and extra precautions were taken to avoid further escalation.

The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings to areas that are particularly vulnerable to wildfire. Recent high winds across the front range have created increased fire risk in Larimer County, and residents are being asked to avoid potential fire-starting behaviors.

“Red flag warnings are issued when the weather forecast and drought conditions meet specific criteria where a small spark could lead to a large wildfire,” the Larimer County weather page reads. “In Larimer County, they imply very low humidity, high
winds and warm temperatures.”

Those who are nearby and impacted by the smoke may self-evacuate. More information can be found on the NOCO Alerts website and the CSU Safety Alerts page.

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.