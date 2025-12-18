Breaking: Fire reported, extinguished near CSU Foothills Campus

NOCO Alert sent a message to the Colorado State University safety system at 10:13 a.m. warning students of a fire incident near CSU’s Foothills Campus. The fire was reportedly extinguished at 10:55 a.m.

“Fire crews have extinguished the vegetation fire has been extinguished and some crews are leaving the scene,” CSU’s Safety Alerts page reads. “Be aware of these crews when on Foothills roadways.”

The page states that Poudre Fire Authority and CSU Police were notified of a vegetation fire at 9:48 a.m. Nik Olsen, CSU’s public information officer, said the area is currently under a Red Flag Warning and extra precautions were taken to avoid further escalation.

The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings to areas that are particularly vulnerable to wildfire. Recent high winds across the front range have created increased fire risk in Larimer County, and residents are being asked to avoid potential fire-starting behaviors.

“Red flag warnings are issued when the weather forecast and drought conditions meet specific criteria where a small spark could lead to a large wildfire,” the Larimer County weather page reads. “In Larimer County, they imply very low humidity, high

winds and warm temperatures.”

Those who are nearby and impacted by the smoke may self-evacuate. More information can be found on the NOCO Alerts website and the CSU Safety Alerts page.

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.