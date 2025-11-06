Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

This week in ASCSU: Free speech resolution passes

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
November 6, 2025
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Associated Students of Colorado State University senator Jackson Singleton listens to former senator Madeleine Kamberg’s remarks regarding the revised university policy on free speech during a senate session Oct. 8. Multiple members of the campus community attended the session to voice their disapproval of the policy changes.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 5 for the 12th session of the 55th Senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, senate moved into gallery input, during which multiple CSU students and Fort Collins community members spoke in support of Resolution #5519 and shared their experiences with free speech on campus.

Additionally, students shared concerns about campus safety, especially for undocumented students due to the alleged presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on campus, and concerns over student basic needs as SNAP benefits are cut around the nation.

Sen. Yoseline Rivera, co-author of the resolution, discussed recent issues on campus as a result of recent federal directives and encouraged the audience to demand CSU increase transparency with students and staff.

“Call on CSU to prioritize basic needs, student safety and mental health,” Rivera said. “We can’t fix what we refuse to discuss. Our voices as students can push the university to prioritize health, accessibility and support for every Ram.”

Kemal Perdana, a Ph.D. student, shared his experience with CSU administration washing away chalk messages written by the university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. Additionally, he voiced concerns with Immigration and Customs Enforcement being allowed on campus.

“As people, we have the right to speak out and challenge injustice; we have the right to speak up against genocide; … we have a right to speak up about our neighbors being forcibly detained by ICE,” Perdana said. “CSU’s unilaterally imposed restrictions on free speech, removal of pronouns and gender markers on RAMweb, allowing ICE on campus — all these capitulations to the Trump administration show that CSU is willing to be on the wrong side of history.”

Perdana then called on ASCSU to ensure suppression of free speech on campus never happens again and hold the university accountable for its actions.

“I ask the ASCSU Senate and everyone here to hold CSU accountable, to protect our rights to free speech,” Perdana said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we are not free until we are all free.”

Following gallery input, Resolution #5519, “Regarding Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly at CSU: Transparency,” was introduced.

The resolution condemns Colorado State University for modifying its Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly policy without informing or consulting students. It also calls for a public pledge by the university to take accountability, protect freedom of expression and release a report explaining the edits quietly made to the policy.

Following Q&A, senate moved into committee of the whole, where all senators had the opportunity to share their opinions regarding the resolution and discuss any edits needed.

After exiting the committee of the whole, the resolution was expedited and passed by voice vote.

Lastly, senate then moved into reports, during which the legislative, judicial and executive branches provided updates on their respective work and initiatives.

ASCSU Senate will resume Nov. 12.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
ASCSU Director of Unified Success Ben Gregg speaks during gallery input at the ASCSU Senate Session Oct. 8. "I've always thought that to ignore the cries of the oppressed is to become a voice for the oppressor," Gregg said. "I've seen what it looks like firsthand when good people don't stand up for what they believe in. I've seen comfort and convenience outweigh courage. I've seen the walls go up and voices shut down. So I say this now to anyone who thinks their silence protects them, to anyone who believes doing nothing is harmless: Your silence is a weapon, and your inaction has consequences."
This week in ASCSU: Emergency student housing, edits to elections code
Fort Collins municipal candidates running for mayor sit and connect with the community through engaging in open conversation-style dialogue at the Local Elections Roundtable hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University in the Lory Student Center Theatre Oct. 27.
Mayoral candidates discuss local policy, student life at Local Elections Roundtable
Former ASCSU member Madeleine Kamberg speaks out against the revised Colorado State University free speech policies during a senate session Oct. 8. "I'm someone who cares deeply about the rights bestowed upon us, not by our Constitution, but by our Creator. It's called the supreme law of the land, and it supersedes any CSU policy," Kamberg said. "This is not a partisan issue, and it's absolutely unconstitutional to name any place that is public here as a free speech free zone. Here's the thing about rights. If they don't belong to everyone, they belong to no one."
This week in ASCSU: Calls for divestment from ICE, testimony from city council candidate
More in Campus
Safety and sobriety: What to know as Halloween approaches
Safety and sobriety: What to know as Halloween approaches
Colorado State University professors and faculty gather to talk about artificial intelligence and how it's impacting current and future students Oct. 23. Professors Kelly Bradbury and Aly Welker spoke on their teaching experiences as writing professors and their experiences with AI in the classroom. "I know all of these ethical concerns, but I also know I'm an educator and know that this is probably the last writing class they're going to take before they go into the workforce, and that a lot of jobs are asking them to use this tool, and if I don't teach them or show them how to correctly prompt and how to ethically think about it, they won't have these tools," Welker said.
CSU Libraries event discusses generative AI's academic impacts
Photo of a green sign outside of a building that says, "Engineering South/Glover."
Glover building goes offline, to be demolished next semester
More in Homepage
Ryan Warner, radio show host at Colorado Public Radio, gives tips to journalism students on how to run a radio show and podcast at Colorado State University Nov. 3. "One thing about mistakes is that it does transmit your life," Warner said. "It does tell the audience, 'I'm a human being.'"
CPR broadcasts 'Colorado Matters' live from CSU
Seymour: Giving compliments fights collective apathy
Seymour: Giving compliments fights collective apathy
Studdert: Women have a space in fantasy sports, sports betting
Studdert: Women have a space in fantasy sports, sports betting
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.