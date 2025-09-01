This week in ASCSU: First-of-year reports, ratifications

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened for the second session of the 55th Senate this week, beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance and the CSU Land Acknowledgment before moving into a packed agenda that included procedural corrections, reports from all three branches and a series of ratifications.

The meeting opened with adjustments to the consent agenda. Speaker of the Senate Brooke Reese noted that legislation still in committee was removed from consideration and that the order of reports was switched. Senators also approved the ratification of Program Specialist Intern Jalen Daugherty. Several typographical corrections to names and titles were made, including updates for deputy directors and assistant directors, before the body moved into reports.

Executive officers emphasized collaboration with the legislative branch and outlined initiatives for the semester. Director of Unified Success Ben Gregg announced bi-weekly meetings designed to improve communication with Cultural Resource Centers.

Chief of Operations Andrew White promoted the Fall Involvement Exposition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 2-4, encouraging senators to participate in engaging new students. Lauren Davis, director of basic needs, introduced a new feedback drop box for student input and shared that applications for basic needs interns are open. Director of Governmental Affairs Jelicity Luna described efforts to prepare for local elections, including voter registration drives and city council candidate forums, while also noting work with community nonprofits.

President Jakye Nunley closed executive reports by urging members to prioritize collaboration across branches, stressing that despite spirited debate, senators, justices and executive officers should view each other as colleagues first.

Chief Justice Melanie Brousseau gave a brief judicial report, introducing herself and promising a more detailed presentation on the judicial branch during the Sept. 24 session. Officer reports from the legislative branch followed, with Parliamentarian Giovanni Falbo announcing a mandatory training procedure, and Speaker Pro Tempore Ellie Lutz discussing committee attendance requirements and the office hour system.

Recruitment and Retention Officer Ferrin Jaudon emphasized outreach and collaboration with student groups, while Public Relations Officer Diana Diggs said she plans to work with both the executive branch and registered student organizations on events to increase ASCSU’s visibility.

Committee and caucus chairs introduced their schedules and priorities. Internal Affairs will meet Fridays, Budgetary Affairs on Tuesdays, Accessibility Caucus on Thursdays and Housing Caucus on Wednesdays. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee announced upcoming leadership elections for its officers.

Reports also came from senators and associate senators on upcoming campus events, including the Pride Resource Center barbecue, the Survivor Advocacy and Foundational Education Center’s safety kit distribution and the College of Agricultural Sciences programming during Ag Week.

Much of the evening was dedicated to ratifications. Senate approved memberships within the Board for Student Organization Funding, known as BSOF, after questioning candidates on diversity and inclusion, conflict of interests and work-life balance. All candidates were approved by unanimous consent.

Judicial appointments followed. Katelyn Brennan, a chemical and biological engineering student, was confirmed as deputy chief justice. Four new associate justices — Cameron McKerlie, Dylan Mastrogiovanni, Rocio Villalobos Quintero and Ifeomachukwu Ugeh — were ratified after responding to similar lines of questioning from senators.

Senate then ratified nine executive deputy and assistant directors as a slate. Confirmed were Adam Akakpo as deputy director of multimedia; Evan Judd as deputy director of graphic design; Trina McDowell as deputy director of environmental affairs; Laura Bussard as deputy director of basic needs initiatives; Sean Lancey as deputy director of policy initiatives; Carter Tullio as deputy director of financial operations; Natalie Fontenot as assistant director of registered student organization affairs; Reece Jones Kloberdanz as assistant director of academic innovation; and Lily Coughlin as assistant director of campus engagement. Each answered questions regarding bias, diversity and personal balance before being unanimously approved.

Two executive interns were also confirmed following an explanation of the revamped onboarding process for first-year students.

The final set of ratifications included caucus leadership. After a secret ballot vote, Senator Enock Monanti was elected chair of the Students of the Oval Caucus. The position of Women and Social Justice Caucus chair remains open until filled.

