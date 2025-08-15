Incoming students share first impressions of CSU at orientation

All incoming first-year students at Colorado State University are required to attend a two-day orientation, giving them the opportunity to form their first impressions of the Ram lifestyle before officially matriculating as students. The new Rams, many of whom are freshly graduated from high school, shared their feelings on their upcoming college journies at CSU.

“It’s really nerve-wracking — I’m terrified right now,” said Daisha VanBeek, an incoming theater major from Wisconsin. “I just don’t know anyone, and I’m scared to open up. But it’s also super cool, and I like it. I’m excited.”

Several students said they were met with a warm welcome from CSU and were excited to attend, although they were nervous about starting college in general. Ethan Riegle, a new mechanical engineering student, said CSU had an overwhelming number of things to offer.

“I love how supportive (CSU) is; that is such a big thing for new students coming onto campus. I like having all the support that you could get and the feeling that they actually want to help you, not just because they have to, but they actually want to be there and support you through your journey.” -Cindra Salaz, incoming student

“I’m very overwhelmed by everything, but (I’m) also feeling like I could do well here,” Riegle said. “There’s plenty of support and other things and also plenty of people. I can see myself getting around, even if it feels like everything everywhere all at once.”

The orientation included several presentations aimed at informing new students on topics like housing, Cultural Resource Centers, the CSU Health Network, available clubs and more. Students also met with their advisers, registered for classes, spent the night in Braiden Hall and attended community building events.

Cindra Salaz, an incoming student from Aurora, Colorado, said the support CSU offers new students at orientation made her feel welcome and eased some of her initial anxieties.

“I love how supportive (CSU) is; that is such a big thing for new students coming onto campus,” Salaz said. “I like having all the support that you could get and the feeling that they actually want to help you, not just because they have to, but they actually want to be there and support you through your journey.”

She added that CSU seemed much friendlier and more supportive than its rival, University of Colorado Boulder.

“Compared to CU Boulder, there was just people everywhere,” Salaz said. “(CU) was crowded, and it just felt rushed. And nobody actually, like, cared. I don’t think they would even begin to amount to the support that CSU provides to first-year students.”

To further aid the college transition, each orientation group was assigned an orientation leader who accompanied the new Rams throughout the process, allowing new students to receive advice and information directly from current students.

“I always tell them to try to be themselves,” said Gavriella Sellam, an orientation leader. “I feel like the biggest thing is just to be yourself, and your people will find you if you just be yourself from the get-go.”

Inclusivity was a major deciding factor for the incoming first-years, with many saying that CSU’s commitment to acceptance set the university apart from their other options.

“I love their inclusivity with everyone and everything, so I really respect that,” said Chloe Hummel, an incoming psychology major from Idaho. “That’s something I didn’t get from a lot of schools in Idaho, especially (University of Idaho). CSU just seems very accepting of everyone and everyone’s background.”

Cristiana Hinton, an orientation leader, said she saw several first-years form new friendships at orientation and hopes these bonds will give the students a sense of community early on at CSU.

“A lot of them came up to me afterward and told me about how they were really nervous, but then now they made a bunch of friends in their group,” Hinton said. “They’re just so excited to keep these friends and go and do other events with them.”

Hinton’s advice to the new Rams is to continue to build community and take advantage of all that college has to offer.

“Try and do as much as you can,” Hinton said. “If a friend wants to go check out a club, go with them. Just check it out, try and talk to new people and kind of create those connections with as many people as you can because they’ll be really helpful down the road.”

