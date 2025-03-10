Candidates announced for 2025 ASCSU elections

The Associated Students of Colorado State University has announced the candidates for the upcoming student government elections.

Three pairs of candidates are running for the roles of student body president and vice president.

The candidates are: Jakye Nunley and Joseph Godshall; Rakesh Podder and Naga Somasekhar Prasanth Konada; and Connor Flynn and Jonas Andersen for president and vice president, respectively.

Nunley currently serves as the ASCSU chief of staff, and Godshall serves as director of public relations for ASCSU. Podder is a Ph.D. candidate in computer sciences, and Konada is a master’s student in computer information systems. Flynn is a sophomore political science student, and Andersen is a junior biomedical sciences student.

Running unopposed for Speaker of the Senate is BrookeLyn Reese.

The senate race includes candidates from multiple colleges across CSU.

The College of Liberal Arts has five senate seats available, with 15 students running to fill them.

The candidates are: Ava Fricke, Annelise Dusterberg, Ashley Watts, Lucy Estergard, Marisol Villa, Kristin Hempelman, Ian Catcher, Gavin Burchett, Charva Jamison, Andrea Flores Pereida, Cecily Mash, Priscilla Pauda Perez, Belle Hybertson, Hayden Taylor, Aaliyah Hasan Rizvi.

In the College of Agricultural Sciences, Maya Bigler, Eveline Rivera and Ryer Roberts are competing for the two available seats.

The College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has two open seats, with Alex Smithhisler and Kristian Bridge as candidates.

The College of Health and Human Sciences has five available seats, with Simon Dettelback running to fill one of them.

The Graduate Council has nine open seats, with Jared McGlothlin, Kwabena Opoku, Claire Pickerel, Brooke Hansen and Norman Conquest Jr. running.

Write-in candidates may still run for office if they file a declaration of candidacy with the elections manager, attend a one-on-one election orientation with the elections manager before voting begins and submit all required materials by noon on the last day of voting.

The campaigning period will run from March 24 to April 4, and the voting will take place from April 7-9.

