The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Associate dean of students delivers keynote remarks at Highly Mobile Student Summit

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
March 10, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
John Henderson, the associate dean of students at Colorado State University, gives a keynote speech at the Highly Mobile Student Summit focusing on how to support students coming from homelessness, foster care and migrant backgrounds March 7. “How do we hold onto the system’s view and work with others who don’t see the systems?” Henderson said. “Try to welcome them in to our perspective and ask if we can meet in the middle somehow.” He spoke on finding the middle ground on touchy subjects, especially when it comes to political or governmental subjects.

The Fostering Success Program at Colorado State University hosted the Highly Mobile Student Summit March 7, complete with a community keynote speech from Associate Dean of Students John Henderson.

Addressing a crowd of students, community leaders and educational professionals, Henderson spoke on the importance of bridging divides in the higher education system.

The Fostering Success Program is a support initiative for CSU students who have experienced significant independent lifestyles before college, including students who have been in foster care, maintained orphan status, were unaccompanied minors or dependents and wards of the court. Focusing on solution-based programming to ensure success in college, the program offers resources to students with nontraditional backgrounds.

“It’s so wonderful,” Henderson said about the FSP. “The students and the professionals in the university with our partners have been working on it for years. It’s taken mistakes; it’s taken all sorts of things, right? And so if you feel like you’re on the front end of some of this stuff, leverage the group. If we feel like we’re stronger supporting one population than another, let’s leverage the group, which I think the opening did that really well, to set the context.”

Local K-12 , and higher education staff gather in the Lory Student Center theater for Colorado State Universities Highly Mobile Student Summit event. Josh Henderson gave a keynote speech at the event. Mar. 7. (Collegian | Lauren Mascardo)

Henderson’s keynote included participation from groups at tables, including students in the FSP, to engage in discussions surrounding personal growth and student leadership.

“I feel like I bring a very unique perspective and a very loud voice,” said Jordan Garcia, an FSP student. “(Whether) that be with my own voice or with my actions, I have a very loud voice.”

Henderson asked FSP students and other audience members to reflect on their transitions to college and the impact of FSP on their education.

“When I came to college, I felt like a fish out of water so badly,” said Shannon Stortz, the Orientation and Transition Programs coordinator. “Anyone I met … was from completely different backgrounds, and … more traditional backgrounds, and I would (think), I don’t know if I actually belong. But I do belong here.”

Henderson concluded his interactive keynote by sharing the advice he gives families of students entering FSP.

“I try to look at it with families who are probably concerned about their students and the experience they’re going to have (as) a student,” Henderson said. “They’re wondering, ‘What’s the school going to be like? How’s my student going to belong here?’ Because we know belonging is so important. … And I try to reassure them that no matter what the dialogue is out there about a university or a school or a workspace (or) an office, we need to create room for different views, different life experiences.”

Among the keynote attendees was Paula Gumina, the Highly Mobile Student programs manager at the Colorado Department of Education.

“The sense of community that is provided through the Fostering Success Program is what creates the opportunity for students to not just get to Colorado State University but all the way through to the end,” Gumina said. “And many of the students, as part of the Fostering Success Program, have already overcome numerous barriers to try and access higher education. So once they’re here, programs like the Fostering Success Program really (make) it possible for them to succeed in terms of the broader community.”

Gumina worked with CSU through the FSP to bring awareness to the needs of independent students and said she hopes that events like the Highly Mobile Student Summit continue to promote student success throughout the entire college journey.

“They contribute so much perspective on what needs to happen in the world next,” Gumina said. “And that’s what’s so cool about it happening on a college campus, is they’re all studying different things, and they’re taking these experiences into those careers. So whether it’s journalism or chemistry or electrical engineering or whatever it is, they’re taking all of that experience and perspective with them.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on social media @allie_seibel_.

About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel’s leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association’s national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian’s reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.