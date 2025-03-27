Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
ASCSU senate confirms pending legislation, introduces constitutional edits

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
March 31, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Senators of the Associated Students of Colorado State University raise their hands and placards to approve a motion to continue allowing students to speak on their experiences during a senate meeting Feb. 19.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University discussed and voted on multiple pieces of legislation during the 24th session of the 54th senate.

Items on this week’s agenda included confirming the creation of an at-large student council, making CSU a recovery-friendly workplace and establishing a voting caucus.

Prior to discussing legislation, a guest speaker representing the National Marrow Donor Program presented to the senate. The NMDP facilitates bone marrow and stem cell donations for cancer patients in need of a match. Senators were given the opportunity to register with the program as potential donors.

Lex #5417, “Creation of the At-Large Representative Student Council,” was confirmed, starting the process of forming the council for student representatives to continue serving under ASCSU if their constituencies are dissolved.

Following discussion and debate, the lex passed 26-0-1 by way of placard vote.

Resolution #5411, “Calling Upon the University Policy Office to Sign the CRFW Letter of Intent, Making CSU a Recovery Friendly Workplace,” was also passed. The resolution calls on the University Policy Office to sign a letter of intent provided by the Colorado Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative to cultivate a supportive environment at CSU for employees in recovery or impacted by substance use.

During gallery input, students voiced support for both lex #5417 and resolution #5411, citing the importance of representation and protection for CSU students and staff.

Lex #5419, “Establishing a Voting Caucus,” was also introduced. If confirmed, the lex will create a voting caucus under Article VI of the ASCSU Constitution.

The legislation was sent to the diversity, equity and inclusion and university affairs committees for further review.

ASCSU Senate will resume April 2.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

