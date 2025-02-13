Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

This week in ASCSU: Student representation, protection

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor moves discussion onto the next subject during the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 12 for the 20th session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, Associate Sen. Ferrin Jaudon made a statement calling on ASCSU representatives to consider the diverse student identities and perspectives at CSU when making decisions.

“Recognizing that CSU by definition is a predominantly white institution, we must acknowledge the many challenges this presents, particularly in our efforts to create an inclusive and equitable space for all students,” Jaudon said. “While progress has been made, significant barriers still exist for many marginalized students. … I urge you when considering any legislation or resolutions within the senate to take into account the diverse identities present on campus and how each group may be impacted differently.”

Following Jaudon, Sen. Enock Monanti made a similar statement, asking ASCSU representatives to use their positions of power at CSU to connect with and better represent the student body.

“This campus is hard enough to navigate just as a student, let alone a marginalized student of color or even a marginalized identity,” Monanti said. “This goes beyond the senate branch. This is going to the executive branch, the judicial branch — anyone who sits on a board: Use your position of power, help your constituencies and even those who are not part of your constituency because they, too, are students trying to learn just like you.”

Following gallery input, the ASCSU Elections Committee was ratified. Following Q&A, discussion and debate, the candidates were approved with unanimous consent.

The executive, legislative and judicial branches provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

Moving into new business, Lex #5415, “Removing Old Language and an Inconsistency with Associate Senator Limitations,” was introduced. The lex aims to make edits to the ASCSU Constitution concerning outdated wording and titles of cultural resource centers to more accurately reflect current titles.

The lex was approved and sent to internal affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion committees for further review.

Next, senate introduced Lex #5416, “Ensuring More Students are Represented.” The lex aims to increase the number of senate seats available in colleges to increase student representation within ASCSU.

The lex was approved and sent to internal affairs and university affairs for further review.

Next, Bill #5410, “Establishing the Sustainable Living in FSL Council,” was introduced. If passed, the bill will establish a sustainable living council wherein CSU fraternities and sororities will collaborate and participate in sustainability efforts and education to reduce waste and consumption within their chapters.

The legislation was approved and sent to internal affairs, university affairs and DEI committees.

Lastly, senate introduced Resolution #5408, “Resolution in Support of Immigrant Students.” The legislation calls on CSU administration, the board of governors and the state of Colorado to support all students at CSU and “affirms ASCSU’s support of immigrant students in face of growing crackdowns.”

The resolution calls on the university to ensure the safety and security of students by refusing to assist in federal immigration enforcement on campus and actively protecting and supporting vulnerable students.

The resolution was sent to internal affairs, university affairs and DEI committees for further review.

ASCSU senate will resume Feb. 19.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

