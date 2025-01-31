Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Former Rep. Ken Buck visits CSU, engages with students

Sam Hutton, News Editor
February 3, 2025
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck visits with Colorado State University students and faculty Jan. 30. Buck spoke with students about future job prospects, careers and plans in the Animal Science Building.

Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck visited Colorado State University Jan. 30 to meet with interested students in an effort to continue his relationship with the university community.

Also in attendance were Vice President for Engagement and Extension James Pritchett; Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Kjerstin Thorson; Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences Carolyn Lawrence-Dill; and Director of Athletics John Weber.

Buck began his tenure as a member of the United States House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2015, serving until March 2024. His abrupt resignation prompted a June special election and would later open the door for former 3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert to fill the vacant seat in the November general election.

Though CSU is not encompassed by Buck’s former district, the region’s shared roots in the agriculture and livestock industry has made Buck a core supporter of the university and its research efforts.

Buck’s most recent CSU visit came in the months leading up to his resignation and following the announcement of his decision to not seek reelection. As part of the university’s thematic Year of Democracy, Buck spoke on the state of the American democratic process and fielded questions from audience members relating to his experience as a public servant.

Citing the country’s explosive political climate and his new station as a private citizen, Buck insisted his comments while meeting with undergraduate students and university administrators remain off the record and focused on the input of students.

In an attempt to bridge Buck’s areas of expertise, students in majors ranging from livestock and agricultural business management to political science and economics were included in the lunch hour discussion. Buck began the conversation by asking students about their individual CSU experiences, centering on their separate backgrounds and decisions to attend CSU.

“I had to come to a realization with myself, coming from a farming background, that I really didn’t want to leave agriculture, and having a network with the College of Agricultural Sciences here made it really easy to get connected,” agricultural business student Kai Siep said. 

Siep said he originally intended to study aerospace engineering at Colorado School of Mines, though, the robust system of support and career readiness within CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences ultimately led to his decision to attend CSU.

Students from around the table and, by extension, from around the university, seemed to echo Siep’s sentiments. Political science student and Democracy Ambassador for the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership Harper Dorris said she was also impressed by CSU during her college search due to the resources outside of her chosen field of study. 

“CSU just felt like the best fit — it was hard to stop smiling,” Dorris said. “I also spoke to a few individuals in the music department because that was something important to me that I could do outside of my major.”

Dorris also cited internship and fellowship opportunities provided by the political science department as a major factor in her final decision.

ASCSU Director of Finance Tangia Zheng spoke about her experience working with Buck as a congressional intern during her first year at CSU. Zheng said she hopes to build a company in the hopes of returning to support the university later in her career.

“In 10 to 15 years, I hope to have raised enough money to be able to use that money to do good,” Zheng said. “When I first started interning for (Buck), I was not very confident, and I feel like (he) believed in me before I believed in myself. It’s about taking every opportunity that you get.”

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.