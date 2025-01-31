Former Rep. Ken Buck visits CSU, engages with students

Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck visited Colorado State University Jan. 30 to meet with interested students in an effort to continue his relationship with the university community.

Also in attendance were Vice President for Engagement and Extension James Pritchett; Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Kjerstin Thorson; Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences Carolyn Lawrence-Dill; and Director of Athletics John Weber.

Buck began his tenure as a member of the United States House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2015, serving until March 2024. His abrupt resignation prompted a June special election and would later open the door for former 3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert to fill the vacant seat in the November general election.

Though CSU is not encompassed by Buck’s former district, the region’s shared roots in the agriculture and livestock industry has made Buck a core supporter of the university and its research efforts.

Buck’s most recent CSU visit came in the months leading up to his resignation and following the announcement of his decision to not seek reelection. As part of the university’s thematic Year of Democracy, Buck spoke on the state of the American democratic process and fielded questions from audience members relating to his experience as a public servant.

Citing the country’s explosive political climate and his new station as a private citizen, Buck insisted his comments while meeting with undergraduate students and university administrators remain off the record and focused on the input of students.

In an attempt to bridge Buck’s areas of expertise, students in majors ranging from livestock and agricultural business management to political science and economics were included in the lunch hour discussion. Buck began the conversation by asking students about their individual CSU experiences, centering on their separate backgrounds and decisions to attend CSU.

“I had to come to a realization with myself, coming from a farming background, that I really didn’t want to leave agriculture, and having a network with the College of Agricultural Sciences here made it really easy to get connected,” agricultural business student Kai Siep said.

Siep said he originally intended to study aerospace engineering at Colorado School of Mines, though, the robust system of support and career readiness within CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences ultimately led to his decision to attend CSU.

Students from around the table and, by extension, from around the university, seemed to echo Siep’s sentiments. Political science student and Democracy Ambassador for the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership Harper Dorris said she was also impressed by CSU during her college search due to the resources outside of her chosen field of study.

“CSU just felt like the best fit — it was hard to stop smiling,” Dorris said. “I also spoke to a few individuals in the music department because that was something important to me that I could do outside of my major.”

Dorris also cited internship and fellowship opportunities provided by the political science department as a major factor in her final decision.

ASCSU Director of Finance Tangia Zheng spoke about her experience working with Buck as a congressional intern during her first year at CSU. Zheng said she hopes to build a company in the hopes of returning to support the university later in her career.

“In 10 to 15 years, I hope to have raised enough money to be able to use that money to do good,” Zheng said. “When I first started interning for (Buck), I was not very confident, and I feel like (he) believed in me before I believed in myself. It’s about taking every opportunity that you get.”

