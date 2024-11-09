The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Judge rules the SJSU volleyball player allowed to compete amidst controversy

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
November 28, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Emery Herman (4) sets the ball to Naeemah Weathers (9) for a spike during the Colorado State University volleyball game against San Jose State University Oct. 3. CSU won 3-0.

A federal judge in Colorado ruled that an alleged transgender woman on the San Jose State volleyball team can continue to compete into the postseason on Monday, following a national debate around SJSU women’s volleyball and a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference.

Judge Shane Kato Crews of the United States District Court in Denver responded to the lawsuit filed against the Mountain West Conference and its commissioner, Gloria Nevarez, on Nov. 13, which also implicated two administrators at SJSU, the women’s volleyball coach, and the board of trustees of the California State University system.

Ad

In his ruling, Crews stated that the plaintiff’s position was weakened by not taking action sooner, especially since the Mountain West’s transgender participation policy has been in place since 2022.

“Considering the nature of this relief, the Court finds it alters the status quo because SJSU’s alleged trans teammate has been on its roster since 2022 and throughout the 2024 season, and because the (transgender participation policy) has been in effect (whether or not posted publicly) since August of 2022,” the ruling states. “It was not until the spring of 2024, at the earliest, that questions arose from Plaintiffs regarding her gender identity.”

Following four Mountain West schools and one non-conference school forfeiting games against San Jose State, the ruling stated that the decision to forfeit games was at the jurisdiction of each individual school.

The ruling also upheld a 2020 Supreme Court case which decided that discrimination in the workplace under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extends to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Following the ruling, the case was appealed on Tuesday, but a federal appeals court rejected their appeal.

Colorado State was implicated in the initial lawsuit, alleging that three San Jose State players left the team hotel, breaking team rules, and met up with an unnamed Colorado State player to discuss throwing the game in the Rams’ favor. The lawsuit also alleged that one San Jose State player created opportunities for Colorado State players to purposefully hit the ball at Brooke Slusser, the SJSU player who filed the initial lawsuit.

Coaching staff for both San Jose State and Colorado State reviewed film of the Oct. 3 game and did not find any evidence of the allegations made in the lawsuit. The Mountain West also completed an investigation prior to the litigation being filed and found insufficient evidence to support the allegations.

The Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament began on Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

Reach Allie Seibel at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian. 

Ad

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
a player in green and gold pushes a player in a white, brown and yellow uniform on the football field
CSU football eyes redemption, senior honor in Utah State showdown
A man in a gray hoodie wearing a headset shouts and points at football players in white and green.
CSU football fails to meet expectations, loses to Fresno State in biggest game of season
A player in a green and white jersey performing a layup
Unprepared, outpaced: CSU women's basketball falls to Northern Arizona
More in News
Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg stands at a speaking podium.
This week in ASCSU: Amending blackface resolution
players in white and green long sleeves with black shorts on the court
Mountain West faces lawsuit alleging CSU, SJSU volleyball players conspired in CSU's favor in 1st match
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt and other elected officials from Larimer County, Fort Collins and the state of Colorado join students in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballrooms Monday evening to discuss issues facing students at Colorado State University Nov. 18. The Associated Students of CSU organized the event in an effort to engage students with their local officials in active conversations.
Elected officials join students for evening of meaningful conversation
More in Sports
A group of volleyball players cheer in a circle.
Colorado State volleyball wins final game, becomes sole champion of Mountain West
A basketball player in a gray uniform holds the ball while being guarded by a player in a white uniform.
Offensive struggles persist as CSU men's basketball drops heart crusher to UC Riverside in OT
A group of players celebrating
CSU volleyball secures top place in Mountain West, breaks records along the way
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.