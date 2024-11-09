Patton Veterans Project hosts film festival honoring veterans’ experiences

The Patton Veterans Project hosted a film festival and music gala Monday, Nov. 11, in the Lory Student Center Theatre at Colorado State University to showcase films in the I Was There Film Workshop and commemorate Veterans Day.

Organized by the Patton Veterans Project, the film workshops are free three-day events that give veterans the opportunity to tell their stories through filmmaking.

“(This event) not only celebrates veteran voices, (but) it also — for some — serves as a way of emotional healing,” said Lt. Col. Matt Tillman, commander of the CSU Army ROTC program.

Also in attendance was Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, who made remarks about the U.S. government and its treatment of veterans.

“It is the government’s obligation to make sure that every single veteran has as much support as they could possibly need,” Hickenlooper said.

Keynote speaker Benjamin Patton, grandson of the esteemed World War II Gen. George S. Patton and founder and executive director of the Patton Veteran Project, introduced the project’s mission before presenting the featured films.

“We hold film workshops for veterans to come and make movies about things they don’t want to talk about,” Patton said.

Patton went on to say collaboration is the most important aspect of the I Was There workshops, and it offers a unique opportunity for veterans by giving them a space to relate to one another and provide support to fellow army members.

Patton first started arranging film workshops catered to teenagers, focusing on the struggles of adolescent identity. With his heavy military family background, Patton started offering film workshops for veterans aimed at easing their transition from combat deployment to civilian life.

Since its inception, the Patton Veterans Project has hosted several workshops at military bases, hospitals, universities and private clinics. According to the organization, the workshops have resulted in a drop in post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms in individuals who participated.

The featured short films touched on issues such as PTSD, veteran suicide, disability and transitioning into civilian life.

The event also included a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters John Alagía and Greg Holden.

Dean Nelson, a longtime veteran and friend of Patton, gave the closing remarks.

“Each of our veterans has a story,” Nelson said. “Sadly, many stories over the years have gone away with time. … But we are lucky, and we are blessed to have seen some stories today.”

Veterans interested in participating in one of the Patton Veteran Project’s free workshops in Colorado, Wyoming or Montana can contact Mike Leeman at 970-657-550 or workshops@pattonveteransproject.org.

“The United States of America without its veterans is like God without his angels,” Nelson said.

