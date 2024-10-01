Announcement of CSU’s new engineering building headlines annual Fall Address

Colorado State University’s Fall Address and University Picnic took place Wednesday, Oct. 2, on The Oval. The address hosted different speakers from the CSU community and was accompanied by a free picnic for students, catered by the Lory Student Center.

In a show of school spirit, CSU’s Marching Band and Golden Poms dance team performed a preshow. Afterward, Associated Students of CSU Director of Public Relations Joseph Godshall read the Land Acknowledgement, which is used to pay respect to Indigenous peoples and their homelands, on which the university is located.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo then began his address, detailing ASCSU’s aim to increase voter turnout among students ahead of the national election.

“Four years ago, 76% of eligible CSU students voted, and this year, we aim to increase and strengthen that record to 80% participation,” DeSalvo said.

DeSalvo then spoke about the traditions taking place in conjunction with the address, detailing CAM the Ram’s heritage as CSU’s official mascot and the historic “A” used to represent CSU’s roots as an agricultural and mechanical university. Attendees were given the opportunity to sign a replica of the “A” painted on the eastern slope of Horsetooth Reservoir to commemorate the event.

A song was then performed by the CSU Concert Choir, after which Provost and Executive Vice President Marion Underwood introduced President Amy Parsons.

Parsons also recalled stories of the university’s 154-year history, focusing on what she described as “full-circle moments.”

Parsons proceeded to speak about the university’s student admission policies.

“We waive application fees for undergraduate residents, and we’ve just started doing this for graduate students,” Parsons said.

Praising Vice President for Research Cassandra Moseley and her team, Parsons also shared a new record of expenditures for the year to showcase the prioritization of academic and research programs at the university.

“Moseley and her team will set a new record this year, with expenditures exceeding $576 million, placing the issue among the ranks of the best research universities in the country,” Parsons said.

The biggest announcement made was a $50 million donation from the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation in conjunction with $50 million in funds generated from student fees. The sum will go toward the construction of the Don and Susie Law Engineering Future Technologies Building, which will replace the existing Glover Building east of the LSC.

“The facility will be home to classrooms, laboratories and innovation and makerspace, all focused on the ways digital technology and AI will transform engineering and all disciplines,” Parsons said. “It is an impressive statement of CSU strength and trajectory, and congratulations to Dean (Allen) Robinson and the (Walter Scott Jr.) College of Engineering.”

Parsons went on to thank various departments and highlighted CSU’s athletics programs and the university’s recent invitation to the Pac-12 athletic conference.

To end the address, Parsons discussed the importance of democracy on campus, at one point describing CSU as “democracy’s university.” Revisiting DeSalvo’s address, Parsons also highlighted the many students voting for the first time and the community’s overall impact on the election.

“Our role in democracy is as important today as it was on the day that we were founded,” Parsons said. “For the past year and a half, we’ve embraced this role with vigor and with spirit; we’ve woven democracy into our curriculum and research.”

Reach Chace Silvey at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.