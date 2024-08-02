Mya Lesnar named 2023-24 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year

After a monumental season at Colorado State, Mya Lesnar earned the 2023-24 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year award on Monday.

Lesnar is Colorado State’s second MW Female Athlete of the Year and first since Danielle Minch in 2010-11. She is only the fourth Ram in history to earn the honor.

In the 2023-24 indoor season, Lesnar became Colorado State’s first woman to claim an NCAA national championship with a throw of 18.53 meters. She also set a conference indoor record for shot put with a throw of 19.10 meters at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championship. Lesnar also set a conference record in weight throw at 22.06 meters at the event.

In the outdoor season, Lesnar claimed victory in shot put with an outdoor conference record of 19.08 meters. She also won in the hammer throw at 62.00 meters.

Following the season, Lesnar competed for an opportunity to represent United States track and field in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Lesnar ultimately did not earn a spot on the team; however, she did qualify for the final round.

As the top female athlete in the MW, Lesnar notched 18 podium finishes, 14 resulting in victories in 2023-24. Lesnar returns to CSU for the 2024-25 season as a fourth-year with two more seasons of eligibility.

