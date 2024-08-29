College of Agricultural Sciences welcomes new dean

Colorado State University has welcomed a new dean to the College of Agricultural Sciences, Carolyn Lawrence-Dill. The change was announced in a CSU SOURCE article June 4, and the position officially began Aug. 1.

The previous dean, James Pritchett, was named vice president for the Office of Engagement and Extension in September 2023, and that position began Jan. 1. Lawrence-Dill is the first woman to serve as dean of Ag Sciences.

Lawrence-Dill came to CSU from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, being there for 21 years. Before that, she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.

Lawrence-Dill discussed her decision to come to CSU and what it meant for her and her family.

“We’ve been dreaming about moving to Fort Collins for more than 10 years, so when this position popped up, it was like the stars aligned,” Lawrence-Dill said.

While it was an exciting opportunity, it wasn’t an immediate “yes” due to the consideration of what it would mean for the family.

“Deciding to go through with the interview and ultimately saying ‘yes’ to the job was tough, mostly because I wanted to make sure it was right for the whole family,” Lawrence-Dill said.

Regarding her responsibilities as dean and what it means to be a dean, Lawrence-Dill discussed what agriculture is and its importance as well as wanting to shift the way people think about agriculture and what it really is.

“We’re the practical folks who are really out there saving the world — for people, for plants and animals and for future generations,” Lawrence-Dill said.

Agriculture is collaborative, Lawrence-Dill said. The responsibilities of the dean align with others in the college, creating a strong team where everyone works together.

Matt Camper is the assistant dean of teaching practice and academic programs in the College of Agricultural Sciences as well as a senior instructor for agricultural biology. He discussed the recent transition and what he is looking forward to.



“What stands out to me about Dean Lawrence-Dill is her combination of honesty and self-awareness,” Camper said. “She doesn’t shy away from acknowledging areas where she’s still growing, and that humility is paired with a readiness to delegate and seek advice when needed. I’m excited to be part of this journey with her at the helm.”

With a strong focus on collaboration, Lawrence-Dill’s colleagues have acknowledged her impact thus far and her future potential. Paula Mills, the chief of staff and operations, was one of them.

“You can tell Dr. Lawrence-Dill is excited to be at CSU,” Mills said. “In my early work with her, I’ve been struck by her positive energy, sincere interest in listening and learning and authentic approach to relationship-building with both our college and campus community as well as our industry partners.”

Though this is a new change, there is optimism within the college and university as a whole as demonstrated by President Amy Parsons in her statements about the new position. Lawrence-Dill said she is excited about her future here and hopes to make a difference.

“My hope is to help everyone feel that the work and learning they’re doing is meaningful,” Lawrence-Dill said. “Ultimately, I want to be part of making a real impact on agriculture in Colorado and beyond.”

