College of Agricultural Sciences welcomes new dean

Aubree Miller, News Editor
August 29, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx
The Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building along University Avenue March 11.

Colorado State University has welcomed a new dean to the College of Agricultural Sciences, Carolyn Lawrence-Dill. The change was announced in a CSU SOURCE article June 4, and the position officially began Aug. 1.

The previous dean, James Pritchett, was named vice president for the Office of Engagement and Extension in September 2023, and that position began Jan. 1. Lawrence-Dill is the first woman to serve as dean of Ag Sciences.

Lawrence-Dill came to CSU from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University, being there for 21 years. Before that, she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. 

Lawrence-Dill discussed her decision to come to CSU and what it meant for her and her family.

“We’ve been dreaming about moving to Fort Collins for more than 10 years, so when this position popped up, it was like the stars aligned,” Lawrence-Dill said. 

While it was an exciting opportunity, it wasn’t an immediate “yes” due to the consideration of what it would mean for the family.

“Deciding to go through with the interview and ultimately saying ‘yes’ to the job was tough, mostly because I wanted to make sure it was right for the whole family,” Lawrence-Dill said. 

Regarding her responsibilities as dean and what it means to be a dean, Lawrence-Dill discussed what agriculture is and its importance as well as wanting to shift the way people think about agriculture and what it really is.

“We’re the practical folks who are really out there saving the world — for people, for plants and animals and for future generations,” Lawrence-Dill said.

Agriculture is collaborative, Lawrence-Dill said. The responsibilities of the dean align with others in the college, creating a strong team where everyone works together.

Matt Camper is the assistant dean of teaching practice and academic programs in the College of Agricultural Sciences as well as a senior instructor for agricultural biology. He discussed the recent transition and what he is looking forward to.

“What stands out to me about Dean Lawrence-Dill is her combination of honesty and self-awareness,” Camper said. “She doesn’t shy away from acknowledging areas where she’s still growing, and that humility is paired with a readiness to delegate and seek advice when needed. I’m excited to be part of this journey with her at the helm.”

With a strong focus on collaboration, Lawrence-Dill’s colleagues have acknowledged her impact thus far and her future potential. Paula Mills, the chief of staff and operations, was one of them.

“You can tell Dr. Lawrence-Dill is excited to be at CSU,” Mills said. “In my early work with her, I’ve been struck by her positive energy, sincere interest in listening and learning and authentic approach to relationship-building with both our college and campus community as well as our industry partners.”

Though this is a new change, there is optimism within the college and university as a whole as demonstrated by President Amy Parsons in her statements about the new position. Lawrence-Dill said she is excited about her future here and hopes to make a difference.

“My hope is to help everyone feel that the work and learning they’re doing is meaningful,” Lawrence-Dill said. “Ultimately, I want to be part of making a real impact on agriculture in Colorado and beyond.”

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter at @aubreem07.

About the Contributors
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.