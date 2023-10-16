Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

This week in ASCSU: Ranked-choice voting, Women’s Caucus

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
November 6, 2023
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Christine+Moore-Bonbright+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 1 for the 11th session of the 53rd senate.

The meeting began with a presentation from Elections Committee Advisor Jason Huitt and Web Development Manager Dereck Jacobsen, who provided an update on the introduction of a ranked-choice voting system for the upcoming ASCSU elections in March.

Ad

The full implementation of a ranked-choice voting system was deemed impossible for the 2023 election cycle, but recent university-wide technology updates have allowed the Office of the Registrar to develop a prototype for such a system in RAMweb.

The Elections Committee hopes the prototype will be fully developed for use during the 2024 elections, but a concrete target has yet to be put in place. 

Senate then moved into executive reports, wherein Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz, President Nick DeSalvo and Director of Health and Wellness Jorja Whyte updated senate on executive matters including student organization outreach events, disabled student transportation initiatives, upcoming voter registration events and the Rams Against Hunger project.

During judicial reports, Deputy Chief Justice Jamie Binder updated senate on the supreme court’s ongoing draft of the ASCSU code of ethics, with several changes being made to ASCSU codes of conduct and community outreach requirements. 

The session then pivoted to reconsider Senator Alexander Wilson as the newest member of the Student Fee Review Board, which works to oversee over $57 million in funds generated from student fees. 

Wilson was originally nominated for the open board position during the Oct. 25 session, but after concerns surrounding their existing time commitments were raised, their official ratification was tabled for a later date.

“Senator Wilson has my full support,” University Affairs Committee Chair Sammy Trout said. “They are really excited to take on this responsibility.”

Although senate confirmed that the candidate would be able to devote adequate time to perform their duties as a board member, Wilson was not approved by the legislative body. 

Bill #5310, “Changing of Women’s Caucus,” was decided to conclude the session.

Ad

The legislation intends to rename the Women’s Caucus as the Women and Social Justice Caucus in an effort to reaffirm the caucus’ commitment to social justice and political activism.

The legislative authors also hope the rebranding will make the caucus more accessible for all identity groups within the student body.

After questions concerning the necessity of the rebrand were discussed, the decision to pass the legislation was postponed until a later session. 

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 8.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: SFRB, accessibility
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, Women's Caucus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Bylaws, parliamentary procedure
Graphic Illustration by Katrina Clasen | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus, senate bylaws
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Women's Caucus, lobbyist employment
More in News
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt interacts with Colorado State University students and community members at the Associated Students of Colorado State Universitys annual Community Roundtable event Oct. 23. The event, held in the Lory Student Center, allowed students, community members and elected officials to engage in dialogue surrounding topics such as environmental policy and housing.
ASCSU hosts 2023 Community Roundtable
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
Allison Hall is under new construction for additons and renovations to improve student living Oct. 16. The project started in August.
Construction at Allison Hall, around campus continues
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *