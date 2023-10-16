This week in ASCSU: Ranked-choice voting, Women’s Caucus

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 1 for the 11th session of the 53rd senate.

The meeting began with a presentation from Elections Committee Advisor Jason Huitt and Web Development Manager Dereck Jacobsen, who provided an update on the introduction of a ranked-choice voting system for the upcoming ASCSU elections in March.

Ad

The full implementation of a ranked-choice voting system was deemed impossible for the 2023 election cycle, but recent university-wide technology updates have allowed the Office of the Registrar to develop a prototype for such a system in RAMweb.

The Elections Committee hopes the prototype will be fully developed for use during the 2024 elections, but a concrete target has yet to be put in place.

Senate then moved into executive reports, wherein Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz, President Nick DeSalvo and Director of Health and Wellness Jorja Whyte updated senate on executive matters including student organization outreach events, disabled student transportation initiatives, upcoming voter registration events and the Rams Against Hunger project.

During judicial reports, Deputy Chief Justice Jamie Binder updated senate on the supreme court’s ongoing draft of the ASCSU code of ethics, with several changes being made to ASCSU codes of conduct and community outreach requirements.

The session then pivoted to reconsider Senator Alexander Wilson as the newest member of the Student Fee Review Board, which works to oversee over $57 million in funds generated from student fees.

Wilson was originally nominated for the open board position during the Oct. 25 session, but after concerns surrounding their existing time commitments were raised, their official ratification was tabled for a later date.

“Senator Wilson has my full support,” University Affairs Committee Chair Sammy Trout said. “They are really excited to take on this responsibility.”

Although senate confirmed that the candidate would be able to devote adequate time to perform their duties as a board member, Wilson was not approved by the legislative body.

Bill #5310, “Changing of Women’s Caucus,” was decided to conclude the session.

Ad

The legislation intends to rename the Women’s Caucus as the Women and Social Justice Caucus in an effort to reaffirm the caucus’ commitment to social justice and political activism.

The legislative authors also hope the rebranding will make the caucus more accessible for all identity groups within the student body.

After questions concerning the necessity of the rebrand were discussed, the decision to pass the legislation was postponed until a later session.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 8.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.