This week in ASCSU: Accessibility measures, women, social justice

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 8 for the 12th session of the 53rd senate.

After executive reports were skipped, Chief Justice Alayna Truxal provided an update on ongoing supreme court deliberations concerning the process of Student Fee Review Board member ratifications.

Moving into confidence business, Bill #5310, “Changing of Women’s Caucus,” was decided.

The legislation intends to rename the Women’s Caucus to the Women and Social Justice Caucus with the intention of reaffirming the caucus’ commitment to social and political activism.

The bill was discussed during the Nov. 1 session, but after several senate members cited concerns surrounding the necessity of a rebrand, the legislation was tabled to allow further committee edits.

“Personally, I’m going to put my whole self into (this caucus),” Caucus Chair Olivia Friske said. “I hope that passion will continue on.”

The legislative authors hope the rebranding will also allow the caucus to better represent all identity groups across the CSU student body.

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

Lex #5301, “Accessibility Lex,” was also considered to conclude the session.

The lex aims to require ASCSU officials to abide by all Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines while planning and executing on-campus sponsored events.

The legislation will be sent to the University Affairs Committee.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 15.

