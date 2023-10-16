Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

TEDxCSU educates, inspires with diverse lineup of speakers

Laila Shekarchian
November 6, 2023
City+of+Fort+Collins+Chief+Sustainability+Officer+Jacob+Callisto+introduces+three+important+aspects+of+a+strong+community+at+Colorado+State+Universitys+TedxCSU+event.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
City of Fort Collins Chief Sustainability Officer Jacob Castillo introduces three important aspects of a strong community at Colorado State University’s TEDxCSU event Nov. 4. “‘People, Planet, Prosperity’ is kind of the easy way to think of what we call the ‘triple bottom line’, which is focused on economic health, social sustainability and environmental services,” Castillo said. “It’s an easy way to remember that there are three really important components to building a thriving and enduring community.”

On Nov. 4, Colorado State University hosted its annual TEDx event in the Lory Student Center, where a diverse group of speakers and performers shared their knowledge and experiences with several topics surrounding this year’s theme: Endure.  

TEDx events are independently organized TED events put on by different institutions, designed to take on a more local angle and have a specific theme that the community can connect to. 

Ad

“(TEDxCSU is) about sharing knowledge, inspiration, innovation with attendees and participants,” said Jess Dyrdahl, assistant director for campus activities and lead planner for the event. 

Organizers aimed to choose a well-rounded lineup of speakers and performers to highlight students and community members who are part of marginalized communities to create an inclusive space for people to share unique perspectives, also trying to make it relevant to a wider audience.

“There’s been a lot of focus on social justice and things like that, which is obviously a good thing,” lead student organizer Genesis Lacy said. “I think this year we definitely tried to focus a little bit more on STEM and finding people who are more connected to Fort Collins.”  

This year, six different speakers took the stage to present their perspectives and ideas. TEDxCSU provided students, professors and Fort Collins community members with a platform to discuss what it means to endure. Each speaker interpreted this theme in different ways, from the way brains work to social justice movements abroad.  

Graduate student Chris Patrick discussed how the theme applies to his research surrounding multiple sclerosis and how he got involved in the event to spread his message further. 

“I felt (the theme) fit so perfectly for people with multiple sclerosis because it’s a disease that usually spans a long lifetime,” Patrick said. “I felt really compelled to offer up my services and just tell the story of people with MS but also give it a research twist because our goal was to kind of better their lives.” 

To graduate student Sheilla Addison, the theme applied to the lack of LGBTQIA+ rights in Ghana and how people can come together and make a difference worldwide.  

“It’s not happening just in Ghana, it’s even happening here in the U.S. look at Florida and Texas,” Addison said. “It’s not like a small country somewhere in Africa that’s going through this, but it’s a global issue as well.” 

In addition to the diversity and vast representation, another major aspect of TEDxCSU was how heavily involved students were in organizing the event. From handing out credentials to choosing speakers, CSU students had a say in how everything was handled with the event.

Ad

“Our student staff are really critical to this event’s success,” Dyrdahl said. “Our logo is ‘for students, by students’ for RamEvents, so we try to make TED to be no exception to that.”  

This year, organizers also made an effort to choose more student speakers than usual. By amplifying student voices, the event was geared toward students to contribute to creating a space where they feel welcome. 

“We’re trying to highlight more students because a majority of our audience is going to be students,” Lacy said. “We wanted people who are relatable.”

The master of ceremonies for the event, Andrew Magaña, emphasized the importance of TEDxCSU in terms of expanding ideas and building community. 

“It has been really great to see some old friends, see some folks I’ve worked with and then meet some new people who are doing incredible work,” Magaña said. “It’s fun to hear everyone’s expertise and hear about their backgrounds. There’s a lot of great shared knowledge, and it’s such a great way to build community.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Ranked-choice voting, Women's Caucus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: SFRB, accessibility
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt interacts with Colorado State University students and community members at the Associated Students of Colorado State Universitys annual Community Roundtable event Oct. 23. The event, held in the Lory Student Center, allowed students, community members and elected officials to engage in dialogue surrounding topics such as environmental policy and housing.
ASCSU hosts 2023 Community Roundtable
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Elections manager, Women's Caucus
Allison Hall is under new construction for additons and renovations to improve student living Oct. 16. The project started in August.
Construction at Allison Hall, around campus continues
More in News
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Members of the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership moderate a debate between candidates for Fort Collins City Council in the Lory Student Center Oct. 12. Candidates answered questions regarding policies such as U+2 and voter engagement.
ASCSU, Straayer Center host City Council Candidate Forum
[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *