Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener

Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023

The world of sports is fast-paced and thrilling, with action happening around the clock. But how do you keep up with all the live sports on TV...

College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023

This week in ASCSU: New Era Colorado, retention and recruitment officer

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Christine+Moore-Bonbright+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 6 for the third session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with a presentation from youth civic engagement organization New Era Colorado, which works to encourage political participation among young voters.

Ad

Former ASCSU speaker pro tempore and current Northern Colorado regional lead organizer for New Era Colorado Kimberly Carracedo spoke at length with senate on New Era Colorado’s ongoing efforts to build political interest between ages 18-25, her experience with civic involvement and upcoming voter registration events held by New Era Colorado. 

Carracedo also emphasized the importance the youth demographic has on local, state and federal politics and urged senate to continue acting in the best interest of young people in the Fort Collins and CSU communities. 

“Being bold and being young and being passionate is part of this collegiate experience,” Carracedo said.

Senate then moved into executive reports, when Director of Environmental Affairs Haydyn Deason, Chief of State Ayla Sirois, Director of Traditions and Programs Meron Siyoum, President Nick DeSalvo, Vice President Alex Silverhart, Business and Community Liaison Isabel Henry, Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella, Deputy Director of Housing Security Evan Welch and Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz updated senate on executive matters, including upcoming Student Sustainability Center events, tailgate planning, efforts to increase student representation in Fort Collins City Council, developments regarding the dismantling of the U+2 residential ordinance, the recent success of the ASCSU blood drive, Student Fee Review Board meetings, Legislative Strategic Advisory Board initiatives and voter registration events. 

Moving into confidence business, senate moved forward with the election of the retention and recruitment officer.

The retention and recruitment officer is responsible for building interest and engagement among the CSU student body for ASCSU initiatives, events and processes, ideally leading to the recruitment of new ASCSU members. 

Adrian Salazar, Gilbert Leal, and Mia Ritter were nominated for the position.

By way of a majority vote, Ritter, a former senator and committee chair, was elected the next retention and recruitment officer.

“I think it’s really important, with the experience I’ve had the past few years, to share that with students,” Ritter said.

Ad

Senate then considered Resolution #5302, Approval of the Second Version of the 53rd Bylaws.

The legislation makes further clarifying edits to the 53rd senate’s bylaws designed to improve the visibility and accessibility of the document for senate members.

The resolution will be sent to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Internal Affairs Committee. 

Bill #53XX was also considered to conclude the session.

The legislation seeks an extension of the Accessibility Caucus’ working period in an effort to maximize the capabilities of the caucus and ensure its goals are met. 

The caucus was originally intended to operate over the summer to repair broken door buttons across campus, but due to caucus member unavailability and scheduling conflicts, the legislative authors claimed more time is needed to adequately act upon the caucus’ proposed initiative. 

The bill will be sent to the DEI and Internal Affairs committees.

ASCSU senate will resume Sept. 13.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Letter to City Council, committee chairs
Nick DeSalvo and Alex Silverhart hug each other after they are announced as this years president and vice president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University in the senate chambers April 5.
ASCSU's ambitions for the upcoming school year
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Ratification of 53rd senate
The City Council meeting room at Fort Collins City Hall overflows with audience members before the council meeting begins April 4. A council member reportedly made a deal with the Associated Students of Colorado State University that if 200 or more Colorado State University students attended the council meeting, then she would put the citys controversial U+2 housing policy on the ballot for Fort Collins voters to decide its future.
ASCSU shifts strategy as fight against U+2 loses student engagement
This week in ASCSU: Student fees, accessibility caucus
This week in ASCSU: Student fees, accessibility caucus
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Disabled student transportation, collaboration and diversity
More in News
Fort Collins City councilmembers Tricia Canonico, Julie Pignataro and Kelly Ohlson listen to members of the public express grievances regarding the citys U+2 housing policy during the public comment section of the City Council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall April 4.
City council resolves to prepare solutions for U+2
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
Modeling tools at CSU help determine wildfire prevention methods
The Andrew G. Clark Buildings A wing as seen from the Plaza Oct. 15. Clark is often subject to criticism due to its poor state of repair. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Clark renovations set to begin in 2024
A bridge connecting the two portions of the Andrew G Clark Buildings B wing Oct. 15. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Remembering Clark's long history as change looms
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Fight back against mosquitoes with 5 FAQs
Westfall renovations spark conversation on 1st-year experience
Westfall renovations spark conversation on 1st-year experience


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *