Fifth annual Rams on Ice celebrates winter whimsy

Colorado State University Rams tied up their skates and took to the ice once again on the Lory Student Center Plaza during the fifth annual Rams on Ice event Jan. 29.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a full day of fun for students during the school week. In addition to ice skating, the event featured a snack table with hot chocolate, apple cider, churros, a s’mores-making station, a photo station and six activity tables for students to explore.

Hosted by the Residence Hall Association with support from its sister association, the National Residence Hall Honorary, Rams on Ice was a success marked by participant smiles and full activity stations.

Lilagrace Huffer, RHA president, said the association’s goals for hosting Rams on Ice annually extend beyond high participant numbers and instead focus on student collaboration.

“Rams on Ice is an opportunity to make lifelong connections,” Huffer said. “That’s something you can’t learn from textbooks or going to classes. It’s actually being here together and enjoying things we all love.”

Life is meant to be enjoyed, Huffer said, and large community-building events like Rams on Ice can serve as a reminder of that.

“College isn’t just about going to classes, and it is not just about academics, but it is about (students’) social life and well-being,” Huffer said. “There is so much to college that is beyond what we would normally think.”

Building on the spirit of service and unity, Amanda Dermer, student engagement coordinator for university housing, highlighted additional objectives for Rams on Ice, including the entertaining setting she wanted to cultivate.

“The goal is to create an accessible, welcoming and fun environment where all students can participate and serve others in the campus community,” Dermer said. “These positive experiences help reinforce students’ sense of belonging within our CSU community.”

Despite cool temperatures and strong winds challenging the event, Rams on Ice still received widespread attention from students, which Janelle Mobley, assistant residential coordinator for university housing and a volunteer, said she was not surprised by.

“In the past, this event has over 600 attendees,” Mobley said.

Not only did the event span the full school day — offering Rams a fun activity to take their minds off school for a moment — but it also suited all students’ needs, despite the level of activity.

“In the winter months, it’s pretty doom and gloom sometimes. So it kind of gives the campus a little brightness.” –Joey Grande, CSU student

Participants could ice skate for as long or as little as they wanted and were free to explore other activities, such as roasting a marshmallow over the fire pits, playing a quick game of competitive cup stacking or even learning their penguin personality.

“It’s something that, like, everyone can be involved in at any kind of level,” Mobley said. “It doesn’t take too much out of you, and I think even our most introverted students can have a good time, and our most extroverted students are going to, like, make connections and meet new people.”

By planning the experience with Rams’ enjoyment in mind, students described their experience positively.

“This is really fun, especially to do in the middle of the day right in between classes,” said Ysabelle Rosales, a first-year student. “Like, I am laughing, and that’s really cool.”

With the season of winter comes early nightfall, bare trees and colder walks outside. In those conditions, it’s no secret that these months can be more difficult for students, making events like Rams on Ice so valuable.

Joey Grande, a resident assistant and second-year volunteer at Rams on Ice, said that what really mattered was the benefit this event provides his fellow Rams.

“In the winter months, it’s pretty doom and gloom sometimes,” Grande said. “So it kind of gives the campus a little brightness.”

Rams on Ice is an event created specifically for student enjoyment, which means everyone should take a break from their studies and attend if they can.

“I mean, when in Rome, just stop by and try it,” Grande said.

Reach Aubrey Francis at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.