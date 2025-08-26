Gallery: Tour de Fat celebrates 25th year of uniting FoCo with bikes, booze
Aria Paul, Sofia Raikow, and Daryn Whitmoyer
August 25, 2025
A large kaleidoscope captures the attention of passersby attending the Fort Collins Tour de Fat postparade festival at New Belgium Brewing Company, where they enjoy beer, food, music and games Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A crowd gathers before Murder By Death performs at Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
The members of Murder By Death take a bow following their performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Adam Turla, lead vocalist for Murder By Death, sings and shakes a tambourine during the band’s performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
David Fountain performs during the Murder By Death concert as a part of Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Adam Turla, the lead vocalist for Murder By Death, plays guitar during the band’s performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Emma Tiemann plays the violin during Murder By Death’s performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
The crowd gathers before the stage during Murder By Death’s performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Murder By Death performs during Tour de Fat Aug. 23. The performance was part of the band’s farewell tour after being active for 25 years.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
A person dressed as Dragon from “Shrek” gives the crowd some love after winning the dance competition, earning them a bike during Tour de Fat Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Two emcees at Tour de Fat share a display of affection during the dance competition Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
A group of people dressed as Guy Fieri hit a giant globe before Murder By Death’s performance at Tour de Fat Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
A participant dressed as a cowboy twirls a lasso while riding a bike during Tour de Fat Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
A participant dressed as Elvis Presley rides a small bike during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Participants begin biking the route for Tour de Fat Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
A participant dressed as Cap’n Crunch
waves and rides their bike during the Tour de Fat parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Participants pick up speed during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Fort Collins community members dress in costumes, including as hot dogs and dinosaurs, while biking down Mountain Ave in a crowded Fort Collins Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A man dressed in a pirate costume peddles his bike down Mountain Avenue with a large crowd of cyclers behind him Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A crowd of cyclists wearing costumes bike down Mountain Avenue, including a man pushing a yellow cart on his bike, wearing a lab coat and a wrestling mask with his two German shepherd dogs by his side Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Fort Collins community members donning costumes, such as Flint Tropics retro basketball uniforms, bike down Mountain Avenue together in the Fort Collins Tour de Fat cycling parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
In a crowded street full of bikers wearing costumes, a young woman wearing a colorful wig has a large smile on her face while riding a scooter during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A child wears a skeleton-themed outfit while riding a unicycle in the crowded Fort Collins Tour de Fat cycling parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A woman wears clothing decorated with flower and leaf vines while biking in the crowded Fort Collins Tour de Fat cycling parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Fort Collins community members dress in superhero costumes while biking during the 2025 Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A mother bikes with her young toddler carried on the back of her bike, star-shaped balloons trailing them and both dressed in Mario Kart-themed costumes, at the Fort Collins Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A child dressed as a green dinosaur stands with his friends, pointing enthusiastically at bikers wearing costumes at the Fort Collins Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Fort Collins community members dress in “The Wizard of Oz” costumes during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A group of festivalgoers get their photo taken together under a large Tour de Fat sign at the festival hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company following the cycling parade Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Attendees of the Fort Collins Tour de Fat costume cycling parade wait in line to order beer at the postparade festival at New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 23.
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
A cyclist dressed as an alien aims a bubble gun at passersby during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Costumed cyclists bike down Mountain Avenue during New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Megan Keefe cycles down Mountain Avenue during the annual Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23. Keefe is the owner of local Fort Collins business Keefe Civil, Inc, which offers to deliver “top-notch engineering design services” to Colorado-based clients, according to the business’ website.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Tour de Fat participants dressed as a biker gang cycle down Mountain Avenue Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
A corgi watches cyclists roll by during Tour de Fat Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Costumed cyclists bike down Mountain Avenue during New Belgium Brewing Company’s annual Tour de Fat bike festival Aug. 23.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Pat Russell dons a Flint Tropics basketball uniform while riding in the 2025 Tour de Fat bike parade Aug 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Blow-up pink flamingos sit attached to Brook Yockey’s decorated bike trailer Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
A group of friends dressed as mime artists pretend to cycle during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23. Started in 1999, Tour de Fat is an annual event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company featuring live music, costumes, beer and bikes.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Brody Makloski cycles in a homemade fish costume during the Tour de Fat bike parade Aug. 23. Tour de Fat is an annual, free-to-participate event hosted by New Belgium Brewing Company.
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.