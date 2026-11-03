Strong offensive performances from fresh faces, returning starters power CSU men’s basketball to 84-74 win

Ali Farokhmanesh trusts the new guys.

The Colorado State men’s basketball head coach gave the team’s offseason additions plenty of opportunities to prove their worth on the court in their season-opening 84-74 against Montana State.

True freshman Jaden Ghoreishi finished his first collegiate game with nine points and 11 rebounds in just over 14 minutes played and junior transfer Justin Menard finished with 10 points in his first start as a Ram. True freshman Pops Dunson also saw the court plenty, finishing with four points in 8:22 of playing time.

“For our freshmen to play the way they did, for Jaden to come in there and just bang a three, dunk on somebody, and make the defensive plays that he was making and rebound the way he did, he didn’t look like a freshman,” Farokhmanesh said. “I was super impressed with that, and Pops too … For them to adjust the way they did as freshmen, we’ve said it, they’re our ceiling. Our ceiling is them because they can improve the fastest out of this group.”

After a quick start that included a block by Carey Booth on former Ram Darnez Slater and a 9-0 run, the CSU offense hit a wall.

A sloppy offensive finish to the first half led to just a 6-point CSU lead at halftime, up 44-38 over the Bobcats. The Rams turned the ball over 10 times in the first half but managed to control possession more in the second half with only six turnovers.

“In the beginning, just too many sloppy turnovers,” junior guard Jase Butler said. “A lot of things that, I’d say, a little bit of first game jitters, everyone’s excited to play. Then, honestly, once (we) started driving the ball in the second half, I think we opened a lot of things up.”

The Bobcats were able to claw their way to their first lead of the game with 15:47 to go in the game, but that lead was short-lived.

With the lead slipping away, Farokhmanesh turned to two true freshmen to light a spark.

Dunson and Ghoreishi slotted in to a lineup with Josh Pascarelli, Rashaan Mbemba and Jojo McIver and helped the Rams go on a 7-0 run to reclaim their lead.

“I would say a lot if it was just self-inflicted errors,” Butler said. “Not being strong on the catch … just kind of, like, first (game) jitter stuff. I think once we settled down and really just focused on the details, that’s how we took over the game in the second half.”

On top of quality performances from the new additions, a number of returning starters capped off the night with solid stat lines.

Pascarelli, Butler and Booth all turned in double-digit scoring performances in their season debut. Butler topped off his performance with his first career double-double, notching 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

“I thought Jase did a great job of calming everyone down because they got a little intense there,” Farokhmanesh said. “We had a couple of those turnovers back-to-back-to-back in the second half and you could see some of our guys tensing up, and I felt like we needed to calm them down. That’s the sign of a good team that’s coming together is when they calm each other down. I thought Jase did a phenomenal job, played great, but to me that was the biggest thing.”

In the end, the newcomers were the difference makers in spite of those pre-game jitters.

“I’m not going to lie, after that dunk, I was super nervous,” Ghoreishi said. “I feel like that dunk just got me going … I was just gonna give everything I got every time.”

Ghoreishi’s play making ability shined on the court, and it impressed not only his coaches but also his teammates.

“He’s a freak athlete, like, one-of-one,” Butler said. “I’ve never seen anybody other than, maybe Carey (Booth), but to have both of them on the court at the same time, and he had 11 rebounds in his first college game as a freshman, that’s big time.”

The Rams were able to spread the wealth around with four players finishing with 10 points or more, and eight different players finishing with over 10 minutes played.

With the team’s first game of the season under its belt, there are still adjustments to be made, particularly when it comes to rotations.

“We got to figure out the rotations fast,” Farokhmanesh said. “The teams that are the best the earliest (in the season) are the ones that figure out the rotations the fastest. We got to get to a point where we figure out what our rotations are completely, I think we’re close.”

CSU takes the court next on Friday against the Idaho Vandals, and looks to jump out to a 2-0 start in front of another supportive home crowd.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.