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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Live updates: CSU football takes on No. 20 Boise State in second ranked matchup of season

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
November 7, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson’s touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
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Nov 07, 2026, 4:24 pm

Dylan Riley scores his second touchdown early

First quarter: Colorado State 7, Boise State 15

Riley continues to demonstrate why he is considered one of the best running backs in college football with a 42-yard rushing touchdown on fourth-and-1.

Riley is now up to 65 rushing yards to pair with 88 receiving yards. He has a touchdown both through the air and on the ground.

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Nov 07, 2026, 4:16 pm

CSU responds with 9-yard touchdown run from Oliver Lundberg

First quarter: Colorado State 7, Boise State 8

In response to the Riley touchdown grab, CSU’s offense marched down the field and capped off a 5-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Oliver Lundberg.

Lundberg got the start in the backfield thanks to injuries to a number of CSU backs, and looks to be making the most of it with two carries for 13 yards and the score.

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Nov 07, 2026, 4:10 pm

Dylan Riley takes a wheel route 73 yards for a score

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Boise State 8

On the second play of the drive, the nation’s leading rusher Dylan Riley caught a pass on a wheel route and ran to the end zone completely untouched.

BSU went for the 2-point try and converted successfully.

For the second time this season, a ranked team is coming to town. Colorado State football hosts No. 20 Boise State in today’s Week 10 matchup, becoming the second top-25 team to come to Fort Collins this year following CSU’s 41-23 loss to No. 7 BYU.

The Rams are coming off a disheartening 31-14 loss to Utah State in Logan last week, and look to give the nationally renowned Broncos a run for their money.

BSU will be without star quarterback Maddux Madsen due to injury, and instead turns to redshirt junior Max Cutforth as their signal caller.

BSU looks to win in Fort Collins for the first time since 2017, and the Rams will look to pull off an upset against one of the top teams in college football. The game kicks off at 4:00 p.m.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 