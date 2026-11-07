Live updates: CSU football takes on No. 20 Boise State in second ranked matchup of season

For the second time this season, a ranked team is coming to town. Colorado State football hosts No. 20 Boise State in today’s Week 10 matchup, becoming the second top-25 team to come to Fort Collins this year following CSU’s 41-23 loss to No. 7 BYU.

The Rams are coming off a disheartening 31-14 loss to Utah State in Logan last week, and look to give the nationally renowned Broncos a run for their money.

BSU will be without star quarterback Maddux Madsen due to injury, and instead turns to redshirt junior Max Cutforth as their signal caller.

BSU looks to win in Fort Collins for the first time since 2017, and the Rams will look to pull off an upset against one of the top teams in college football. The game kicks off at 4:00 p.m.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.