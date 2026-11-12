Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU men’s basketball remains undefeated, outworks Portland State in 87-71 win

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
November 11, 2026
Collegian | Blake Kubat
Rashaan Mbemba (21), a forward for the Colorado State men’s basketball team, dunks the ball late in the second half of the Rams’ game against Portland State University in Moby Arena Nov. 11. Mbemba scored 17 points for the Rams and had 5 rebounds, leading the team to a 71-87 victory against the Vikings.

Colorado State men’s basketball was finally able to run away with a game in its third matchup of the season.

In their first two games against Montana State and Idaho, the team could not pull away or build a lead until the fading minutes of the second half.

However, against Portland State Wednesday night, the Rams put their foot on the gas and kept it there the whole time. CSU led by 16 at halftime, went on a 12-1 scoring run early in the second half and ran away with its third win of the season.

“We did talk about the margins of victory and everything, and how it does matter,” head coach Ali Farokhmanesh said. “So I was a little disappointed with how it ended in some ways because it didn’t feel like a 16-point win. … There really is no difference between an 18-point win and a 26-point win, but analytically, yes it does have some factors in it.”

The depth of a new-look roster showed up in the win as Jase Butler and Carey Booth — who led the way in the win over Idaho — took a step back while others performed exceptionally.

The biggest contributor on the night: The longest tenured Ram in senior Rashaan Mbemba. Mbemba came off the bench and in 20 minutes, finished with 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line — a stellar performance for the big man who plays a smaller role now as opposed to recent years.

“I think (I played) kind of aggressive and the defense gave me good looks,” Mbemba said. “We prepared for (Portland State), how they play defense, and so we know what looks we might get and whatnot, and the fact they didn’t switch meant we made sure that we set screens … and also my teammates just finding me when I was open.”

Mbemba was dominant in the paint, finishing over every defender that the Vikings threw at him and drawing fouls with ease. A second-half driving and-one poster from the big man was when everyone in Moby Arena knew that this was his night.

“I saw (the defender) wasn’t ready, I took the step, and just took off,” Mbemba said about his emphatic dunk. “I can’t really describe how I felt in the moment. I was trying to be aggressive this time because my first game I didn’t, so I just tried to make it this time — and I’m glad I did.”

The leading scorer on the night for the Rams was guard Josh Pascarelli, who really showed his all-around skillset in the win. He finished with 21 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting from the field — which included three three-pointers.

Pascarelli showcased his elite scoring and ability to put up high-scoring outputs last season, but most of those games came from hot shooting nights from beyond the arc. Through three games this season, Pascarelli has been attacking the rim hard, finishing through contact and adding a new layer to his game set to elevate his play.

“It’s both ways,” Pascarelli said when asked about his revitalized offensive game. “Coach wanted me to be more an all-around player instead of just only threes. It will help the team more if you keep the defense honest, and I just really want to get better at that as well.”

Farokhmanesh continued with his 10-man rotation that he’s played all season, which includes Jaden Ghoreishi, Jojo McIver, Pops Dunson, Amondo Miller Jr. and Mbemba off the bench.

That unit produced great minutes in the first half and in their first stint of the game — able to push the lead to double-digits in the first half like CSU had been unable to do in games one and two on the year.

“I thought the freshmen really came in and gave us great minutes,” Farokhmanesh said. “Then you got a guy like Amondo who’s been a D2 All-American and played in a lot of games coming off the bench, and then Rashaan who’s one of 17 four-year guys left in the country … They’re only going to continue to get better and that bench is going to be massive for us.”

Ghoreishi continued his phenomenal start to his collegiate basketball career, as the freshman turned in another productive statline including 11 points shooting 5-for-6 from the field to go along with four rebounds. 

Add in two highlight alley-oop dunks to end the first and the second half, and Ghoreishi is becoming a fan favorite for his high-flying ability early on, alongside the other freshmen who have made an impact.

“I got to say big props to our freshmen who came in ready,” Mbemba said. “We saw it in Jaden, we saw it in Pops, and even Eric (Fiedler), Jaxon (Clark), River (Sawyer). They engage in practice, they’re ready to play. Sometimes it might be their night, it might not, but just to know that everybody is pulling on the same string, that’s the most important thing.”

The Rams will now take a solid win into yet another home matchup at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 against Loyola Chicago. CSU has some momentum despite beating three opponents in an inferior Big Sky Conference knowing that it has many players in this group that can contribute heavily on any given night.

“The only thing I was disappointed about was the offensive rebounding,” Farokhmanesh said. “We know that we can’t let that happen again. We’re playing with fire if we think we’re going to win games losing the offensive rebounding battle 14 to one. So that was the piece I didn’t like, but everything else I thought it was great.”

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Carey Booth (0) celebrates his 3-pointer with 5:49 left in the second half of a Colorado State University men's basketball game against the University of Idaho in Moby Arena, which ended in a 78-67 victory for the Rams Nov. 6. Booth scored 13 points for CSU and made three of his six 3-point attempts.
A basketball odyssey: Carey Booth’s journey to college basketball success
Jaden Ghoreishi (7), a first year, dunks the basketball during Colorado State University men's basketball home opener against Montana State University in Moby Arena Nov. 2. CSU won 84-74. Ghoreishi scored nine points and had 11 rebounds during the game.
Gallery: CSU women's, men's basketball open seasons with 3 home wins
Carey Booth (0), a senior on the Colorado State University men's basketball team, rises up for the slam with 31 seconds left of CSU's game against University of Idaho in Moby Arena Nov. 6. Booth put up 13 points for the Rams and controlled 10 rebounds, which helped to spark the Rams' second-half surge against Idaho.
CSU men’s basketball leans on top talent in win over Idaho
More in Homepage
Collegian File Illustration
Student journalism matters — we need your support to keep it alive
VanDeventer: The 'Blue Wave' is tricking voters into a false sense of security
VanDeventer: The 'Blue Wave' is tricking voters into a false sense of security
Colorado State University football's Hauss Hejny (8) rushes up the field during CSU's game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. Hejny rushed for a total of 69 yards during the game. CSU lost to the Broncos 62-38.
Mora looks to salvage season ahead of CSU football’s must-win matchup against Washington State
More in Men's Basketball
Jaden Ghoreishi (7), a forward on the Colorado State University men's basketball team, goes for the layup during the Rams' first game of the season against the Montana State University Bobcats in Moby Arena Nov. 2.
Strong offensive performances from fresh faces, returning starters power CSU men’s basketball to 84-74 win
River Sawyer (1), Eric Fiedler (43), Jaden Ghoreishi (7), Carey Booth (0), and Charlie Dortch (30) huddle up with their teammates to debrief a preseason basketball practice at the Colorado State University indoor practice facility Sept 24.
CSU men’s basketball uses foundation of returning players to build preseason success
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) looks for a pass while facing pressure from Saint Joseph's University guard Austin Williford (13) in CSU's game against SJU in the National Invitation Tournament March 18.
CSU lands, loses multiple players in 2026 men’s basketball transfer portal window
About the Contributor
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.