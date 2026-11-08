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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Gallery: CSU women’s, men’s basketball open seasons with 3 home wins

Cerys Hembury, Elizabeth Butler, Joseph Vinet, and Blake Kubat
November 8, 2026

  • Jaden Ghoreishi (7), a first year, dunks the basketball during Colorado State University men’s basketball home opener against Montana State University in Moby Arena Nov. 2. CSU won 84-74. Ghoreishi scored nine points and had 11 rebounds during the game.

    Collegian | Elizabeth Butler

  • Jojo McIver (8) dribbles past an opposing player from Montana State University at a home game in Moby Arena, with the Rams winning 84-74 Nov. 2. McIver scored four assists during the season opener.

    Collegian | Elizabeth Butler

  • Josh Pascarelli (5), a senior and guard for Colorado State men’s basketball, lays up the ball in the Rams’ home opener against Montana State University at Moby Arena Nov. 2. Pascarelli put up a total of 16 points against MSU.

    Collegian | Elizabeth Butler

  • Colorado State Unviersity men’s basketball forward Carey Booth (0) dunks the ball on Montana State University’s Seth Amunrud (12) during the season opener at Moby Arena Nov. 2. CSU won 84-74. Booth scored 16 points and made four free throws.

    Collegian | Elizabeth Butler

  • Kloe Froebe (5) shoots the ball after a quick drive to the baseline during Colorado State University women’s basketball game against Lindenwood University in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard McKenna Murphy (31) shoots the ball during the Rams’ season opener against Lindenwood University in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • McKenna Murphy (31), a guard on the Colorado State University women’s basketball team, shoots the ball around the arms of a Lindenwood University player during the first half of CSU’s game against LU in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Heiður Karlsdóttir, a Colorado State University women’s basketball player, passes the ball to a teammate during the second half of CSU’s game against Lindenwood University in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Kloe Froebe (5), a guard on the Colorado State University women’s basketball team, drives the ball toward the basket during the Rams’ season opener against Lindenwood University in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Caitlin Kramer, a junior for Colorado State University women’s basketball team, takes a jump shot in the game against Lindenwood University Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Camryn Runner (1) dribbles the ball past a Lindenwood University defender during CSU’s season opener in Moby Arena Nov. 2.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Carey Booth (0) cements Colorado State University’s 78-67 win against the University of Idaho with a slam dunk Nov. 6. Booth finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • Carey Booth (0), a senior on the Colorado State University men’s basketball team, rises up for the slam with 31 seconds left of CSU’s game against University of Idaho in Moby Arena Nov. 6. Booth put up 13 points for the Rams and controlled 10 rebounds, which helped to spark the Rams’ second-half surge against Idaho.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Carey Booth (0) celebrates his 3-pointer with 5:49 left in the second half of a Colorado State University men’s basketball game against the University of Idaho in Moby Arena, which ended in a 78-67 victory for the Rams Nov. 6. Booth scored 13 points for CSU and made three of his six 3-point attempts.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University forward Rashaan Mbemba (21) puts up a hook shot during the second half of the Rams’ matchup against University of Idaho in Moby Arena Nov. 6. Mbemba scored seven of the Rams’ 19 bench points during the game, which ended in a 78-67 win for CSU.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Rashaan Mbemba (21), a senior on the Colorado State University men’s basketball team, posts up his defender during CSU’s home game against the University of Idaho, which the Rams won 78-67 Nov. 6. Mbemba scored seven points in nine minutes for CSU, contributing to the second-half revival that bought the Rams their win.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Kyle Jorgensen (35) attacks the paint during the first half of Colorado State University men’s basketball’s game against the University of Idaho in Moby Arena Nov. 7. Jorgensen and teammate Jase Butler led the Rams in scoring, putting up 19 points each and leading CSU to a 78-67 victory.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury
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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 