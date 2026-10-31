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Live updates: CSU football looks for first road victory in matchup against Utah State

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
October 31, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Running back Cedric Ross (22) carries the ball after a hand-off from Hauss Hejny (8) during Colorado State University’s home football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The Rams rushed for 216 yards against the Aztecs and won the game 56-49.
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Oct 31, 2026, 4:44 pm

Rams fall to USU 31-14, drop to 3-5 on the season

Final: Colorado State 14, Utah State 31

A rough day for the Rams culminates in a 31-14 loss to conference foe USU, and CSU falls to 3-5 on the season.

CSU squares off against No. 20 Boise State on Nov. 7 in another tough test.

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Oct 31, 2026, 4:34 pm

Jaivyn Moore ejected in fourth quarter, Cedric Ross catches touchdown pass

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 14, Utah State 31

CSU wide receiver Jaivyn Moore was ejected from the game following a scuffle with a handful of USU defenders.

On the first play after Moore’s ejection, CSU quarterback Hauss Hejny found Cedric Ross on a 21-yard touchdown pass to narrow the Aggie lead.

Hejny found Tommy Maher for a successful two-point conversion attempt.

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Oct 31, 2026, 4:21 pm

USU adds another score to extend its lead to 25

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 31

USU receiver Kaina Watson snagged a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hillstead to put the Aggies back in the end zone once again.

The Rams now trail by 25 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

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Oct 31, 2026, 4:09 pm

USU forces a turnover, takes over at their own 29-yard line

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 24

On what appeared to be a promising drive for the Rams, the USU defense pounced on a fumble by Durell Robinson to take possession as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter.

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Oct 31, 2026, 3:53 pm

Durell Robinson finally puts the Rams on the board

Third quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 24

For the first time, the Rams are on the board.

A quality 10-play, 75-yard offensive drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Robinson narrows the USU lead to 18. CSU attempted a two-point conversion, but did not successfully convert.

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Oct 31, 2026, 3:35 pm

Javen Jacobs pushes the USU lead to 24

Third quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 24

USU running back Javen Jacobs scampered into the end zone untouched from 12 yards out to push the Aggie lead to four scores.

The CSU defense remains unable to slow down the USU offense with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter.

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Oct 31, 2026, 3:23 pm

Rams fail to convert on fourth down, continue to be held scoreless

Third quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17

The CSU offense continues to have no answer for the smothering Aggie defense, turning the ball over on downs after converting on a fourth down earlier in the drive.

USU takes over at their own 30-yard line.

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Oct 31, 2026, 2:54 pm

Rams trail Aggies 17-0 at end of first half

End of first half: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17

For the first time this season, the Rams were held scoreless in the first half.

Defensive struggles continue for CSU as well, giving up 17 first half points and 291 total yards to one of the worst statistical offenses in college football.

CSU will receive the kickoff to begin the second half with hopes of narrowing a three-score deficit.

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Oct 31, 2026, 2:44 pm

USU misses 41-yard field goal, Rams take over with just over two minutes to go in the first half

Second quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17

A 41-yard field goal try from Afrookhteh missed wide-right, and the CSU offense takes the field in the two-minute drill hoping to put points on the board before the first half ends.

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Oct 31, 2026, 2:20 pm

McCae Hillstead further extends USU lead

Second quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17

USU quarterback McCae Hillstead scrambled up the middle on a third-and-14 and found nothing but green grass in front of him, taking it 18 yards for the Aggies’ third score of the game.

With 11:09 left in the second quarter, the CSU offense looks to punch back on its next drive to avoid falling into a deeper deficit.

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Oct 31, 2026, 2:09 pm

Rams go three-and-out to end the first quarter

End of first quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 10

Following the USU field goal, the CSU offense was unable to gain any yardage on its following drive and will be forced to punt to begin the second quarter.

The Aggies have controlled possession for a vast majority of the game, and get the ball back with a chance to further build on their lead.

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Oct 31, 2026, 2:03 pm

Rams make a red zone stop, hold Aggies to a field goal

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 10

In the final minute of the first quarter, the Rams’ defense made a third down stop to force a 25-yard field goal try from the Aggies.

USU kicker Kian Afrookhteh drilled the attempt to push the Aggies up by two scores as the first quarter dwindles.

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Oct 31, 2026, 1:43 pm

Utah State receives opening kickoff, marches down the field for the score

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 7

A methodical 6-play, 75-yard drive for the Aggies was capped off by Nehemiah Washington’s first collegiate touchdown.

Washington took a handoff up the middle 31 yards to the house to push USU out in front early.

One of the worst offenses in college football bests the CSU defense on its first drive.

LOGAN — Colorado State football squares off against 2-5 Utah State in a game that has the potential to push the Rams to 4-4 on the season with a victory.

CSU will be without starting running back Mel Brown following an injury that he sustained in last week’s game against San Diego State, so Durell Robinson will step into an elevated role for today’s bout.

On the USU side, leading receiver Eli Wood will sit out the matchup with an injury and the Aggies will be without their top offensive weapon in a crucial matchup.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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More in Sports
Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.
CSU football aims to keep momentum in Week 9 matchup against Utah State
Hauss Hejny (8), quarterback for the Colorado State University football team, points at the crowd behind the north end zone in Canvas Stadium after scoring a touchdown against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Hejny threw for 333 yards, including 3 touchdown passes, leading the Rams to a 56-49 victory over the Aztecs.
Gallery: CSU football secures 56-49 redemption win against SDSU
Colorado State University offensive lineman Jayden Tuia (50) lifts running back Durell Robinson (11) to celebrate Robinson's touchdown during a home game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Rams, contributing to their 56-49 win over the Aztecs.
CSU football revitalized by offense in high-scoring win against San Diego State
About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 