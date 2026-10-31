Live updates: CSU football looks for first road victory in matchup against Utah State

Final: Colorado State 14, Utah State 31
A rough day for the Rams culminates in a 31-14 loss to conference foe USU, and CSU falls to 3-5 on the season.
CSU squares off against No. 20 Boise State on Nov. 7 in another tough test.
Final: Colorado State 14, Utah State 31
A rough day for the Rams culminates in a 31-14 loss to conference foe USU, and CSU falls to 3-5 on the season.
CSU squares off against No. 20 Boise State on Nov. 7 in another tough test.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 14, Utah State 31
CSU wide receiver Jaivyn Moore was ejected from the game following a scuffle with a handful of USU defenders.
On the first play after Moore’s ejection, CSU quarterback Hauss Hejny found Cedric Ross on a 21-yard touchdown pass to narrow the Aggie lead.
Hejny found Tommy Maher for a successful two-point conversion attempt.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 31
USU receiver Kaina Watson snagged a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hillstead to put the Aggies back in the end zone once again.
The Rams now trail by 25 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 24
On what appeared to be a promising drive for the Rams, the USU defense pounced on a fumble by Durell Robinson to take possession as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter.
Third quarter: Colorado State 6, Utah State 24
For the first time, the Rams are on the board.
A quality 10-play, 75-yard offensive drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Robinson narrows the USU lead to 18. CSU attempted a two-point conversion, but did not successfully convert.
Third quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 24
USU running back Javen Jacobs scampered into the end zone untouched from 12 yards out to push the Aggie lead to four scores.
The CSU defense remains unable to slow down the USU offense with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Third quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17
The CSU offense continues to have no answer for the smothering Aggie defense, turning the ball over on downs after converting on a fourth down earlier in the drive.
USU takes over at their own 30-yard line.
End of first half: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17
For the first time this season, the Rams were held scoreless in the first half.
Defensive struggles continue for CSU as well, giving up 17 first half points and 291 total yards to one of the worst statistical offenses in college football.
CSU will receive the kickoff to begin the second half with hopes of narrowing a three-score deficit.
Second quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17
A 41-yard field goal try from Afrookhteh missed wide-right, and the CSU offense takes the field in the two-minute drill hoping to put points on the board before the first half ends.
Second quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 17
USU quarterback McCae Hillstead scrambled up the middle on a third-and-14 and found nothing but green grass in front of him, taking it 18 yards for the Aggies’ third score of the game.
With 11:09 left in the second quarter, the CSU offense looks to punch back on its next drive to avoid falling into a deeper deficit.
End of first quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 10
Following the USU field goal, the CSU offense was unable to gain any yardage on its following drive and will be forced to punt to begin the second quarter.
The Aggies have controlled possession for a vast majority of the game, and get the ball back with a chance to further build on their lead.
First quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 10
In the final minute of the first quarter, the Rams’ defense made a third down stop to force a 25-yard field goal try from the Aggies.
USU kicker Kian Afrookhteh drilled the attempt to push the Aggies up by two scores as the first quarter dwindles.
First quarter: Colorado State 0, Utah State 7
A methodical 6-play, 75-yard drive for the Aggies was capped off by Nehemiah Washington’s first collegiate touchdown.
Washington took a handoff up the middle 31 yards to the house to push USU out in front early.
One of the worst offenses in college football bests the CSU defense on its first drive.
LOGAN — Colorado State football squares off against 2-5 Utah State in a game that has the potential to push the Rams to 4-4 on the season with a victory.
CSU will be without starting running back Mel Brown following an injury that he sustained in last week’s game against San Diego State, so Durell Robinson will step into an elevated role for today’s bout.
On the USU side, leading receiver Eli Wood will sit out the matchup with an injury and the Aggies will be without their top offensive weapon in a crucial matchup.
The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.