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CSU Democracy Summit explores civic engagement, polarization, future of democracy in Colorado

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
March 17, 2026
Collegian | JJ Starks
Panel moderator Matthew Hitt and panelists Seth Masket and Kristin Olofsson listen to the response Anand Edward Sokhey gives to a question March 10. The question from Hitt asked what the panelists hope the state of democracy is in five years. “I would hope that in five years I’m not asking these questions about threats to the First Amendment and holding my breath, trying to see if people are responding to the political developments.”

Colorado State University’s third annual Democracy Summit brought scholars, policymakers and students together this week to discuss civic engagement and the challenges facing democratic institutions in Colorado and across the nation.

On Tuesday, March 10, attendees gathered in the University Ballroom for a keynote conversation with U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the announcement of semifinalists for the inaugural Colorado Democracy Prize and a panel discussion examining the forces shaping the state’s political landscape.

The event opened with the announcement of the three semifinalist teams for the Colorado Democracy Prize, which recognizes student-led civic action projects designed to bring community members together across political and social divides. The selected projects include “Cultivating Civic Voices,” a youth civic engagement program led by Colorado Collegiate 4-H; “Civics by Design,” an art and democracy symposium organized by The People United; and “Walking Democracy,” a self-guided tour highlighting CSU and Fort Collins’ democratic history created by the Graduate Student Council.

Each team will spend the next year implementing its project before a finalist is selected.

Joe Neguse, U.S. representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional district, laughs with Kjerstin Thorson, Dean of the College of Liberal arts and moderator of the discussion March 10. Neguse joked about his age, discussing how his time on CSU’s campus reminded him that while he’s young for Congress, he feels very old surrounded by students. “I was reminded of this when I saw a little machine that came across the sidewalk as I was walking by with a GrubHub logo,” Neguse said. (Collegian | JJ Starks)

Following the announcement, Neguse joined College of Liberal Arts Dean Kjerstin Thorson for a conversation about civic participation, political polarization and the role of dialogue in democracy.

“The vision behind this particular summit — bringing together staff and faculty, students and stakeholders from across the community to talk about something as fundamental and as existential and as consequential as democracy — is really important,” Neguse said. “You’d be surprised at the dearth of conversations like the one that we’re having today.”

When asked what he viewed as the state’s greatest strength in democratic performance, Neguse’s answer was simple. 

“I genuinely feel … that the greatest strength for our democracy in Colorado is our people,” Neguse said. “When you spend as much time on the road as I do, traversing our district and all the different counties that I represent, you find early on that people in Colorado are deeply engaged in trying to better our state.”

Neguse noted that Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District recorded among the highest voter participation rates in the nation in the 2024 election, something he attributed to a highly engaged electorate.

“I travel a lot of the country, (and) I can tell you that that is not the case in a wide variety of other congressional districts, coast to coast,” Neguse said. “So it’s something we ought to jealously guard and incubate and support because you can lose it.”

While praising civic participation, Neguse also expressed concern about polarization and performative politics in Washington, saying the environment for productive disagreement has become more difficult in recent years.

“The longer I’ve served in Congress, in my humble observations, the harder it has been to see productive disagreement come to the forefront,” Neguse said. “Our politics has become, sadly, very performative.”

He said healthy disagreement requires openness to new perspectives and a willingness to reconsider one’s views.

“The polarization that you see in Congress is a reflection of the polarization of society writ large, and we have to find a way to push back against it,” Neguse said. “It is not easy, and it’s not going to come without some concession and compromise on the part of everyone who believes that that’s not healthy for our democracy.”

The keynote conversation was followed by a panel titled, “The State of Democracy in the Centennial State: Insights into Colorado’s Political Landscape,” moderated by CSU Associate Professor of political science Matthew Hitt. Panelists included University of Denver Professor Seth Masket, CSU Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy Kristin Olofsson and University of Colorado Boulder Professor Anand Edward Sokhey.

Matthew Hitt, Associate Director for Research at the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences and Associate Professor of political science at Colorado State University, moderates the panel March 10. Hitt opened the panel with a discussion of the place democracy holds in Colorado. “There are few topics that are more existential, consequential and fundamental as democracy today, and Colorado does indeed occupy an interesting place in American politics right now,” Hitt said. “Once we were indeed a highly competitive purple swing state, we now reflect very new patterns of partisan control.” (Collegian | JJ Starks)

Opening the discussion, Hitt described Colorado as a particularly revealing case study for understanding democratic trends in the United States. 

Panelists began by discussing indicators of democratic health in Colorado. Masket pointed to ongoing debates surrounding former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who was convicted in connection with efforts tied to election fraud claims.

Gov. Jared Polis has drawn pushback from Colorado democrats recently for considering commuting Peters’ sentence following urging from President Donald Trump.

“The governor could be considering this in any year,” Masket said. “But in this year, in this context, it means something very different. We are talking about acceding to a very inappropriate White House demand. … It strikes me as an important area.”

Sokhey emphasized public awareness and civic engagement, citing data from the Colorado Political Climate Survey conducted at CU Boulder.

“One thing that I think is a good thing is that you see that people are awake,” Sokhey said. “You see it in our data, that people recognize concerns about freedom of the press, about freedom of speech.”

Olofsson framed democratic health in terms of governance and implementation, describing what she called the “second act of democracy.”

“The first act being we elect people,” Olofsson said. “We pass laws, we create legislation, and then we turn to the second act. And that second act is implementation.”

She pointed to voter-approved measures such as the 2020 repeal of the Gallagher Amendment and the reintroduction of gray wolves as examples of policies that have faced challenges in implementation, raising questions about whether state institutions have the capacity and resources to deliver on voter mandates.

“This means that when we then go to implement something like that, we start to encounter a lot of friction,” Olofsson said, citing disagreements between counties and conflicts with neighboring states.

Much of the discussion focused on the complexities of governing in a state with strong ballot initiative powers and significant institutional constraints. Sokhey noted that Colorado voters are often asked to weigh in on complex policy questions.

Santino Martinez-Richardson, an ethnic studies student at Colorado State University, asks a question to the panelists March 10. Martinez-Richardson asked them about steps the public can take to strengthen democracy at a local level. “The value of being here to talk about democracy is we get to talk with one another about the different issues that arise in our democracy and have useful and insightful solutions to those problems in democracy,” Martinez-Richardson said. “And you know, we get to present our projects, and that’s always nice. Present our projects and hopefully create the future.” (Collegian | JJ Starks)

Olofsson argued that these challenges are compounded by Colorado’s unique institutional structure, which includes thousands of special districts and fiscal limitations tied to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

“In addition to our counties, we have over 3,000 special districts,” Olofsson said, explaining that the system can create tensions between urban and rural communities and complicate the implementation of statewide policies.

Environmental policy debates provided one example of these tensions. Olofsson said initiatives such as wolf reintroduction highlight conflicts between regions where policy decisions are made and communities must manage their impacts.

Audience questions broadened the discussion to issues, such as public trust in government, budget constraints and electoral reforms. Panelists discussed the role of local engagement in strengthening democratic institutions.

“I think a lot of it comes down to participation,” Masket said in response to a question about protecting democratic systems at the local level.

Throughout the discussion, panelists highlighted both challenges and opportunities for democratic participation in Colorado, including local engagement, electoral reforms and continued civic involvement.

For Neguse, the responsibility to address political division ultimately rests with future generations.

“To the young folks who are trying to figure it out: How are you going to bridge these divides?” Neguse asked. “What a tough problem to solve.”

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on social media @hannahparcellsmedia.

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About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to continue the role of managing editor of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year. Parcells is in her final year of two degrees, receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing stories and connecting with the people around her, becoming the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world and community around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in grad school applications, research papers or political theory, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or tucked into a corner booth with a book at any local coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.