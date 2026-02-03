Prepare to see several local, CSU ties as Seahawks enter Super Bowl

It wasn’t that long ago that Broncos fans were on top of the world.

On Jan. 17, Denver was fighting for their chance to play in the 2025 AFC Championship Game at home. All they had to do was beat the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. At times, it felt like the game was destined for a win, but it all came down to overtime.

In fact, once the Bills were at their 36-yard line, hope was all but gone for those dressed in blue and orange. But after Ja’Quan McMillian pulled away with a crucial interception and a 23-yard field goal from Wil Lutz, victory was theirs.

“Honestly, I get excited whenever I see a CSU alum killing it in sports.” –Ishem Kaur, CSU senior

It was an all-time high as the Broncos were just one win away from competing in the Super Bowl.

But minutes later, that euphoric feeling was cut short as head coach Sean Payton announced starting quarterback Bo Nix would be out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury and had no chance of competing in the Super Bowl.

One week later, Denver tried but couldn’t hold up against the Patriots and ended the season in a 10-7 loss. Several Colorado fans lost their team, but there is one team headed to the Super Bowl that has several local connections, including a few from Colorado State.

Most recently, wide receiver Tory Horton. Just three seasons ago, Ram fans were able to see the CSU football star own the field and later enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Horton was picked up by the Seahawks in the fifth round as the 30th pick, 166th overall — he was the first CSU wide receiver to be drafted since 2019.

During his time in the Mountain West at CSU and Nevada, Horton received a total of 3,615 yards, placing him fourth in conference for receiving yards, 34 yards behind first-place former CSU player Rashard Higgins. And as a Ram, he scored 20 touchdowns.

“These (players) have been walking around here and learned here, and now they’re making it big,” CSU junior Kristina Fedynska said. “It’s really cool to see them in the Super Bowl. That’s a really big achievement. … It’s a pretty big deal.”

Unfortunately in his first season with Seattle, Horton suffered a season-ending injury in November. But during his eight games, he tallied 161 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns, contributing to the team’s flashy offense led by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

And like Horton, Kubiak’s collegiate career comes from the green and gold.

But there’s a good chance that after this season, Kubiak will no longer be with the Seahawks. As reported by multiple sources, he is expected to join the Raiders as their next head coach, bringing in a decorated career behind him.

From birth, Kubiak was surrounded by football. His dad, Gary Kubiak, was the head coach for the Houston Texans and the Broncos during their 2016 Super Bowl Championship before retiring from the NFL in 2021, making the path to the NFL that much more fitting for him.

Klint Kubiak was a Colorado native before joining the Rams, as he attended Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora. From there, he played safety for CSU and then began his coaching journey at Texas A&M.

“Honestly, I get excited whenever I see a CSU alum killing it in sports, like Becky Hammon, killing it with the WNBA,” CSU senior Ishem Kaur said.

After the regular season, the Seahawks ranked third in points per game and eighth in yards per game. Because of this, Kubiak’s name grew in popularity among coaches. He’s since interviewed for the head coaching position with — besides the Raiders — the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

Alongside Kubiak is run game coordinator and CSU alumnus Rick Dennison. Dennison graduated from Rocky Mountain High School and was a tight end for the Rams from 1976-79.

He stayed local as he hit the professional stage, signing as an undrafted free agent to the Broncos as a linebacker from 1982-90. He played in 128 regular-season games, including three Super Bowls. Then, Dennison ranked second on the Broncos in tackles with 133 during the 1988 season and recorded a team-high of three fumble recoveries.

Kubiak and Dennison also coached together for New Orleans in 2024, alongside offensive line coach John Benton.

Benton played for the Rams from 1983-86, then coached for the Rams for 13 seasons across two different stints. But since 2004, he’s been working in the NFL and sharpening the offensive line.

Before the 2025 season, the Seahawks offensive line was ranked one of the worst in the league, but after bringing in Benton, the group has since seen an increase in standings. With an improvement in pass protection, the group is now ranked in the top 15.

Several CSU connections have the biggest game in professional football hanging in the balance, but one last tie comes from the high school 20 minutes from the Rams’ campus: Fossil Ridge High School.

Fullback Brady Russell graduated as a Sabercat in 2017 and has seen action in 43 games, primarily contributing to special teams.

“We are extremely proud of Fossil Ridge alum Brady Russell and his opportunity to play in the 2026 Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks,” FRHS Athletic Director David Walck said in a provided statement to The Collegian. “His former teachers, coaches and the entire FRHS community are thrilled to see him achieve his goals and represent our school at the highest level. … We celebrate Brady and are excited to cheer him on as he reaches this incredible milestone.”

The Seahawks and Fort Collins alumni will take on the New England Patriots Feb. 8 for Super Bowl LX.

“(The Seahawks have) just been pretty dominant with everyone they’ve played,” CSU first-year Jonah Bertalan said. “They beat the (Los Angeles) Rams pretty bad, and they worked the 49ers pretty good, too. That’s why I feel like they’ll probably be pretty good.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!