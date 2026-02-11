Founded 1891.

Power Ahead Colorado awarded $200M federal grant, invests in heat pumps

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
February 10, 2026
Courtesy of Power Ahead Colorado

In 2024, the Denver Regional Council of Governments was awarded a $2 million federal grant to reduce greenhouse emissions and accelerate energy efficiency. Now, the DRCOG and its program, Power Ahead Colorado, are tackling one of the more difficult sectors: buildings. The program launched Jan. 26 and is focused on providing residents in the Denver-Metro area with heat pumps and other energy-efficient upgrades.

Supported by local government partners, the DRCOG submitted a grant application and was one of 25 grantees selected from over 300 applicants. Power Ahead Colorado Program Manager Robert Spotts said the win sparked the second phase of its climate planning.

“There is almost $50 million of the program dedicated to no-cost upgrades for our region’s most vulnerable households, residences and businesses,” Spotts said. “(We are) focusing on households that have multiple vulnerabilities, whether that’s affected by a high level of pollution or a lot of people living in the households, really so that we can just make the biggest impact.”

Despite the name, heat pumps can both heat and cool indoor air, making them ideal alternatives to furnaces, boilers and traditional air conditioners. A heat pump essentially moves heat from one area to another, helping maintain a consistent temperature even if it is below zero degrees Fahrenheit. They can be two-to-four times more energy efficient than typical appliances and are designed to work in extreme temperatures.

“We are in a very unique position here, and we take that responsibility very seriously. There’s a huge push here happening right now, and we want to prove that this can work. … We want to be a model that can work and prove this transition can happen, both for the country and for other parts of the world that are moving a little slowly in this space.” -Robert Spotts, Power Ahead Colorado program manager

“You have a whole ecosystem of choices when it comes to the technology you use to heat and cool your house,” said homeowner Timothy Williams. “We went (with the) heat pump primarily because electrification (and) decarbonization in general … The biggest benefit, especially to a heat pump, is they’ll constantly run but at a very low power.”

For Williams, the heat pump was a way to upgrade old appliances while shifting toward cleaner energy. When tracking his solar panels, Williams said he saw a roughly 25% decrease in energy use and even noticed his home was less humid.

“In a more humid climate, it’s also good because if you have wild temperature swings, (it) can lead to mold and things like that,” Williams said. “I’m originally from St. Louis, which is extremely humid all the time, even in the winter, and so that kind of consistent humidity control is also really nice.”

Fossil fuel-powered appliances like furnaces, water heaters, stoves and dryers release toxic pollutants that are not only harmful for the environment but also for residents in these buildings. These pollutants can lead to a host of adverse reactions like respiratory issues, increased risk of heart disease and more.

Homeowner Laura Lopez said her husband and grandchildren experienced respiratory issues before she installed the heat pump. After, she reported that her grandchildren’s pattern of sickness was less frequent, and if they did get sick, it would go away much quicker.

“We are in a very unique position here, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Spotts said. “There’s a huge push here happening right now, and we want to prove that this can work. … We want to be a model that can work and prove this transition can happen, both for the country and for other parts of the world that are moving a little slowly in this space.”

Power Ahead Colorado has already created a Colorado Contractor Hub where contractors register to install heat pumps and customers can then get connected to find what’s best for them.

“These are expensive projects that you get to work on, not that you have to work on,” said Stephen Hong, contractor and owner of Electrify Colorado HVAC. “We are very lucky to be trusted with the heating and cooling of this house for the next two-to-three decades.”

Power Ahead Colorado is partnering with workforce centers to train over 4,800 workers, with the objective of moving 1.6 million Coloradans toward cleaner energy by 2029.

“A goal of our grant was to make the building sector net zero emissions by 2050,” Spotts said. “We want to tackle it from all aspects, and that’s why it’s a really big and diverse program. … So we’re tackling this thing holistically. … The grant goes through 2029 (and), we’re hoping to make a really big impact.”

Reach Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

