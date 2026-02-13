Gallery: CAM the Ram celebrates birthday

Cam the Ram, Cam the Mascot, and Cam’s Ram Handlers gather around for a photo to celebrate Cam the Ram’s 72nd birthday outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram is gifted his birthday cupcake to sniff by Ram Handler Kaela Barnett outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7. Cam the Ram’s 72nd birthday was celebrated on this day.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Donning his birthday hat, Cam the Ram has his official birthday photo taken in front of the CSU Rec Center Feb 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Colorado State University cheerleaders Stella Overbagh, Jenaya Garren, Olive Neighbors, and Trevor Gurule take a picture with Cam the Ram and Ram Handler Lauren Margloick outside the CSU Rec Center Feb 7. Families, students, and passerby were able to take their photos with Cam the Ram in celebration of his 72nd birthday.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram is led by Ram Handlers Maya Jones and Lauren Margolick outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7. Cam the Ram’s 72nd birthday was celebrated on this day with photos, cupcakes, and a birthday song.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram dons his birthday hat for his 72nd birthday outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram is fed a snack by Ram Handler Lauren Margolick on his 72nd birthday outside the CSU Rec Center Feb 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram dons his birthday hat for his 72nd birthday outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Children from the Early Childhood Center at Colorado State made and gave Cam the Ram a card for his 72nd birthday Feb. 7.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
Cam the Ram is led on a walk in between photos by his handlers Maya Jones, Lauren Margolick, and Kaela Barnett outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7. Cam the Ram’s 72nd birthday was celebrated on this day with photos, cupcakes, and a birthday song.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
A mother and daughter take a photo with Cam the Ram and his Ram Handlers Maya Jones and Lauren Margolick outside the CSU Rec Center Feb. 7. Families were invited to take pictures with Cam the Ram for his 72nd birthday.
Collegian | Ali Mashburn
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
Volunteer Kevin Keefe interacts with guests and helps hand out snacks at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center for CAM the Ram’s 72nd. birthday “This is one of my favorite [events], because you get the little kids that you hear having a fun time. They get to do crafts, and they get their face painted.” Keefe said. Feb. 7
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram and fellow handlers celebrate his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
Colorado State University students pose for a picture with CAM the Ram at his 72nd birthday party. This event was put on at the CSU Student Recreation Center by the Alumni Association. Feb. 7
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center with a cupcake. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram and fellow handlers celebrate his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Collegian | Hayley Smith
CAM the Ram and fellow handlers celebrate his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
