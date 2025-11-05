5th annual Día de Muertos celebration brings joy, color, culture to Old Town

The fifth annual Día de Muertos community celebration in Fort Collins took place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, in Old Town Square, drawing in a large number of attendees.

The celebration was hosted by three local organizations: the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Alliance; Fuerza Latina; and the Fort Collins Community Action Network. It was a completely free event open to all community members.

The tradition of Día de Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is rooted in Indigenous and Spanish Catholic ceremonial practices and offers a unique perspective on the loss of loved ones, according to the Library of Congress.

Carla Vogel, event attendee and Fort Collins resident, said she believes in the benefit of Día de Muertos, especially following the passing of her husband, Barry, on Oct. 27 of last year.

“I definitely believe in the benefit of ceremony, community and grief tending,” Vogel said. “I decided to come down here and offered my husband today for the altar.”

The celebration featured an ofrenda, which translates to “offering” and functions as a traditional altar during the holiday. The ofrenda was prepared prior to the event.

“I love seeing this square full of people smiling and just celebrating because death is hard. This is just a way to celebrate it instead of grieve it.” -Kristen Kunau, Fort Collins resident

The ofrenda in Old Town had many traditional attributes that symbolized life’s elements: water, wind, fire and Earth. This included a pitcher full of water for spirits to drink along with papel picado, which are vibrant paper banners to represent wind. Earth was represented by food offerings like beans and fruit. Several candles symbolized fire, helping lead spirits to Earth.

This year’s celebration also featured a virtual offer, which was utilized to share memories of ancestors. People came to the event not only to celebrate their loved ones’ past lives but also to gain a sense of community while they grieved.

“I love seeing this square full of people smiling and just celebrating because death is hard,” said Kristen Kunau, a member of the BIPOC Alliance. “This is just a way to celebrate it instead of grieve it.”

Bright orange and gold paper marigolds enveloped the ofrenda and the surrounding square. Traditionally, marigolds are thought to attract and lead sprits to the altar because of their bright colors and strong scent.

The celebration featured tables with activities such as painting skulls made of sugar, which are known as calaveras. The celebration also included face painting and coloring, with images full of rich colors and floral accents.

Colorado State University’s El Centro is an on-campus Cultural Resource Center, and its purpose is to provide support for individuals who want to connect with the Latinx/é, Afro-Latinx/e, Chicanx/é and Hispanic communities throughout CSU and Fort Collins.

According to El Centro’s Instagram, Día de Muertos originated in Mexico and spans two days. Día de Todos los Santos falls on the first day and remembers children that have passed away, while the second day, Día de Los Fieles Difuntos, remembers adults who have passed on.

El Centro highlighted that different Hispanic and Latinx/é communities in countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala each celebrate the holiday in unique ways. The event organizers recognized this as well.

“They all celebrate Día de los Muertos differently,” said San Valdez, executive director of the Fort Collins Community Action Network. “So for today, we try to bring in all the cultures.”

Each of the organizations that hosted the event staffed a table where attendees could stop by and learn more.

FCCAN is a grassroots and nonprofit organization focused on facilitating justice on Indigenous land in Northern Colorado.

The BIPOC Alliance is also based in Northern Colorado, with its mission to uplift people of color by creating spaces of healing, joy and liberation. Fuerza Latina, another collaborating organization, comprises a group of immigrants and allies who work to improve the quality of life for other immigrants in Fort Collins.

