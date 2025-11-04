4 takeaways from CSU football’s deteriorating loss against UNLV

Resetting a team takes time.

And Colorado State football didn’t have enough time to right the ship through a bye week, as it fell flat at home 42-10 against UNLV Saturday.

With significant turnover and injuries this season, it’s felt like the Rams haven’t had many opportunities to piece together positive aspects of the team. And Saturday, the speed and explosive power of the Rebels’ offense came through in big ways throughout the game, and the consistency CSU managed faltered after the first quarter.

The showing was a step up from the Rams’ 28-0 Border War loss, but it wasn’t enough to defend the remaining hope for a bowl game.

Explosive Rebels

The Rebels made the best of their opportunities, and, as the game progressed, every snap felt like a home run waiting to happen.

UNLV finished the game with several explosive plays and didn’t make many mistakes.

Jai’Den Thomas finished with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown off just seven attempts, and Jaylon Glover added another 99 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own off 12 carries.

Thomas’ speed outmatched the Rams on highlight plays of 59 and 57 yards, but UNLV’s passing attack also yielded long receptions of 68, 39, 37 and 25 yards.

Solid start worsens throughout game

By the start of the second quarter, CSU led in total yards and turnovers, and things seemed positive for CSU.

The Rams’ first drive of the game strung together nicely, ending with the only touchdown of the night, 75 yards off 13 plays and almost six minutes eaten up.

But things only got worse for the Rams, and the Rebels finished the game with 571 total yards all while not allowing a score after halftime.

The game stopped feeling competitive in the third quarter, and UNLV seemed to take what it wanted on offense in the second half.

When the clock hit zero, CSU had converted just one third down and tallied almost half of the Rebels’ total yards.

Individual Ram improvements

Despite a blowout loss, several CSU players looked good, especially after a forgettable game against Wyoming.

Jackson Brousseau bounced back with zero interceptions, 153 passing yards and a touchdown. And compared to his three interception, 99-yard performance against the Cowboys, passes were on time and more accurate. The signal caller looked poised in a two-minute drill just before halftime, but he was ultimately replaced by Darius Curry in the fourth quarter.

And, in somewhat unfamiliar fashion, it was Jaseim Mitchell and Jace Bellah leading the team in total tackles with nine apiece.

Owen Long still performed well with seven total tackles and two pass breakups, but Bellah stole the show on defense with seven individual tackles, an interception and a quarterback hit.

Bellah has been a ballhawk for CSU this season, and Saturday’s pick, assisted by a Jahari Rogers breakup, was his fourth of the season.

On offense, Jalen Dupree looked like his old self, bouncing off tackles and staying balanced through 13 carries for 56 yards, and the duo of Rocky Beers and Lavon Brown combined for 111 receiving yards. Beers also tacked on the only touchdown of the night, and hauled in a team-high 48-yard pass.

Remaining bowling hopes dashed

With three remaining games and a 2-7 record, CSU’s bowl-game hopes are an afterthought.

Interim head coach Tyson Summers has focused on the process of resetting and getting the Rams back into rhythm, but time is winding down. John Weber and CSU Athletics have already begun their search for the next head coach, but each game now may be about just that.

Up next

The Rams get their next chance against New Mexico Saturday in Albuquerque, NM.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.