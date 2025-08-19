Horoscopres Aug. 19-25

Welcome back from summer break, Rams, and a special warm welcome goes out to all the newcomers. This summer marked the peak of our 2025 transformation and brought on several major collective energy shifts, in many cases forcing us to close old chapters and take a step into the unknown. Most notably, Uranus moved to Gemini on July 7, kicking off a new seven-year cycle defined by radical transformation of the mind. This month will set the tone for the next several years, so start preparing yourselves for challenges in thought as you make room for new ideas.

For now, let’s all wish the Leos in our lives a happy birthday as we prepare for Virgo season. Take a minute to exhale; you survived Mercury retrograde. Then take a deep breath again; it’s Virgo time! Mercury showed us areas of our lives that may have needed change. Now, Virgo will teach us how. Ask yourself: What anxieties arose in the past month, and what are pragmatic solutions? The sun shines in the fifth house of pleasure, asking you to turn your attention toward things that bring you joy when looking for answers.

A new moon in Virgo on Wednesday will bring that refining, solution-forward energy inward, allowing us to take a more objective look at our deeper emotions. But be careful: Virgo is extremely self-critical. Remember, the new moon is about looking forward, not scrutinizing the past.

Venus stations direct in Leo this Monday, closing a chapter of romantic, creative and financial confusion. If you’ve second-guessed your value, your art or your relationships, things will start to clear this week. You’ll notice who stays, what sticks and where your confidence is ready to return.

Mars in Libra continues to push us to act with grace and deliberation, even if indecision tries to creep in. With Virgo and Libra working together, we’re asked to make intentional and smart choices. Do not give in to the mental chaos. Instead, trust your intuition to guide you on the correct path.

This week, watch for insight in your fifth and 12th houses. If you’re a Virgo, Libra, Taurus or Leo rising, you’re especially activated. As always, check your sun, moon and rising to see how the forecast lands beyond the surface.

With love,

An actually good Gemini — I swear.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are in the midst of a slow but transformative journey in which you are forced to examine your deepest wounds and learn how to heal yourself and others. This journey will continue for the next two years, but this week, you take a pit stop in the psychic realm. Your sign currently influences the 12th house of rebirth, where Neptune is working with Uranus to enhance your intuition and steer you away from harm. Pay close attention to your dreams this week, Aries. Any messages you receive from the higher planes are pieces of your road map for the future.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

This week, you may find yourself ever so slightly on edge, even though things are overall going smoothly. You may feel as if you have lost some control over your finances, or maybe the tone of a close relationship has shifted a bit. While these small changes may pester you in the back of your mind, try to tune into the energies around you. If you’re a Taurus rising, the first house is especially activated by recent shifts in Uranus, making you highly attuned to energetic undercurrents.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

As always, Mercury retrograde was a little bit harder on you, Gemini. It is time to decenter yourself and rebuild some of the communication that may have broken down in the past month, particularly within the family. Echoes of the past may also be calling to you, distracting you from the tasks at hand. Still, you find yourself eager to seek balance. It is just around the corner. Stay focused, and at the very least, appreciate that your finances are — finally — getting better.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have had a tough start to the year, but things are quickly looking up. With Jupiter lighting up your second house and Venus boosting your charm, your connections and sense of self-worth are radiating outward. You have been feeling more social, and the professional connections you make now will surely provide a net benefit to your journey. Now is also a good time to attract romance with Venus in your preferred house.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

The past month has probably felt a bit awkward for you, like you couldn’t help but say the wrong things at the wrong time or feel embarrassed in social situations. That feeling is fading this week. Trust yourself to channel your thoughts clearly now as the speech block is lifted. Your subconscious is undergoing certain growing pains that have caused you to feel less sure of yourself, but for now, take a deep breath and focus on the moment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Attention is turning toward you, Virgo. It is finally your season! You have undergone immense growth this summer, particularly in your relationships. You are past the purge; now you must continue to nurture that growth. Things are finally returning to a — slightly — more normal state, and it is up to you to channel the energies from your environment to foster success. You have the energy, so now is the time to set the tone for the next several months. And side note: Just so you know, your sign is smooshed between Mars and Venus right now. Maybe it’s a good time to remind everyone why Virgos are called the “freaks” of the zodiac.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Mars is in your sign right now, giving you a much-needed burst of energy. You may be particularly motivated to make changes in your routine, health, work environment or career path. Go for it, Libra. Use this energy to boost yourself forward and improve your lifestyle in the ways you feel called to. This might sound random, but have you been thinking of getting a pet? You should.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Right now you may be craving solitude, even as your social life picks up. Your planetary ruler, Mars, asks you to strike a balance between the two. Honor rest and boundaries. Do not become the hermit and retreat from other people, but use that much-needed alone time to recharge and prepare for new connections. This is a good time to assess and release any fear-based thinking around your social life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your planetary ruler, Jupiter, is in Leo, elevating your career and public image. This is a great week to focus on enhancing your professional life as you plant seeds that will eventually benefit your career. Although Mercury retrograde may have caused miscommunications or professional hiccups, you can move forward now. If an opportunity for long-distance study or travel arises, do not pass it up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You had a confusing and possibly tumultuous summer of personal growth, as Pluto continues to retrograde in your sign. This week, you may feel pushed to redefine what you believe in or shed parts of your identity. Do not resist this. Change can be hard for you, Capricorn, but do not forget your amazing ability to land on your feet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Uranus, your ruling planet, has just completed its transit into Gemini, giving you a sense of nervous energy. Your ideas and mental energy may feel out of control, but there is a sense of excitement here. Channel the nervous energy into creative works or explore new solutions to some of the issues that arose during Mercury retrograde. The new moon lights up your eighth house of transformation, making this an ideal time for shadow work.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

The new moon is in the seventh house, making this a powerful week for setting your intentions with one-on-one relationships. You may have felt misunderstood recently, but now is a good time to clarify any miscommunications and speak your mind with grace. However, your ever-present sense of dreaminess may lead you astray this week as Neptune retrogrades in your sign. Stay grounded and focus on what you know to be consistent and true.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.