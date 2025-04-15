Regenerative agriculture gives back to local soil environments

Colorado State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences is collaborating with farmers to explore and promote regenerative agriculture techniques. Regenerative agriculture is a practice that can improve soil health, enhance ecosystem services and support a sustainable food system. Regenerative farming is also known to boost product yields and crop quality, which improves a farmer’s profits over time.

The benefits from this holistic land management practice are going to be helpful not just for farmers but for at-home planters. It can foster healthier plants and is more environmentally friendly.

Regenerative agricultural practices can benefit the climate. They can reduce emissions by storing carbon and provide better crop defense against climate shocks. Meagan Schipanski, an associate professor in the department of soil and crop sciences, gave more insight on this practice.

“Regenerative agriculture supports diverse production systems that replenish resources and support healthy and thriving communities through outcomes-based, adaptive management,” Schipanski said. “Regenerative agriculture can help decarbonize the food system and make farming resilient to climate shocks. Guided by ecological principles, it enhances economic viability, provides nutritious food and empowers farmers with versatile decision-making tools.”

The department has developed a strategy to better match the college’s purpose with regenerative agricultural methods. Many of their plans circulate around connections, research, developing curricula, advancing stakeholder performance and supporting other enterprises.

“It is an ecosystem-based farming that understands that by mimicking nature, we can create sustainable and resilient food systems that regenerate our current degraded resources and ensure future food security.” –Rebecca Lampl, CSU horticulture student

The purpose of regenerative agriculture is to replenish the decline of the planet’s rich soil, biodiversity and native seeds, which compose an imminent threat to long-term human existence. The advancement of farming techniques can be a game changer for future farmers who tend to have problems with dry, unsustainable soil.

This is especially important because soil promotes food production, filters water and supplies nutrients to crops. Regenerative agriculture seeks to achieve precisely that. Recent research has shown that regenerating soil may retain up to 30% more water than typically treated soil.

“Regenerative agriculture encourages things like diverse crop selection, increasing organic matter and avoiding harmful practices like tilling and use of synthetic pesticides and herbicides,” said Rebecca Lampl, an applied horticulture student at CSU.

Regenerative agriculture promotes the utilization of a variety of crops to create a more balanced and resilient environment. This variety helps control pest populations, nurture soil bacteria and decrease dependence on synthetic fertilizers. Composting, cover cropping and decreased cultivation assist to increase soil organic matter.

As Lampl said, regenerative agriculture aims to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers that can harm soil health and biodiversity. It also promotes reduced or noncultivating methods to preserve the soil’s foundation and the existence of bacteria.

While regenerative agriculture is coming to CSU with many benefits, it also has its challenges. Financial restrictions, a scarcity of natural soil additives and oppositions to change are among the obstacles that regenerative agriculture must overcome.

“From the farmer and (agriculture) industry perspective, regenerative farming often requires a shift in mindset from one focused on maximizing crop yields each year to a longer-term view of optimizing the overall system, reducing input costs and maintaining stable, profitable yields over time,” Schipanski said. “This can present increased real and perceived risks for farmers as they transition from this shorter-term to longer-term net profitability focus.”

Transitioning to regenerative techniques may necessitate initial investments in resources and instruction, which can be problematic for many farmers and gardeners. When there is a scarcity of natural inputs, such as manure or compost, the implementation of regenerative methods may be impeded. As research is being conducted on the resistance that can arise when transitioning from traditional farming techniques, it may also pose a considerable problem.

Although there are many challenges, the success of this practice may help take farming and gardening techniques to a new level. The work of farmers will not go unnoticed, and the tools they use will now make their work more efficient. Regenerative agricultural practices will increase the health and resiliency of crops, helping them withstand even harsh weather conditions.

