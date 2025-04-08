Fancy footwork: Musical stylings of CSU Swing Dance Society promote community fun

The Colorado State University Swing Dance Society is a vibrant student organization at CSU that practices East Coast swing dancing with students and the broader Fort Collins community. Open to individuals of all skill levels, the Society provides a welcoming environment for both beginners and seasoned dancers.

The Society hosts biweekly dances from 7-9 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. These events start with a beginner-friendly lesson, introducing participants to various swing dance styles, such as the Lindy Hop and the Jitterbug. Following the lesson, the floor opens for a social dance, allowing attendees to practice their new skills and revel in the lively atmosphere.

While the Society is in the process of securing a permanent venue, events are usually held at the Lory Student Center on CSU’s campus.

“Swing is for everybody, and it’s an amazing way to, like, express your ability to dance or, like, express yourself. Even if you’re a beginner, beginners join all the time, and it’s welcome to all breeds of people. Everybody can dance.” -Chloe Martin, CSU Swing Dance Society president

Along with weekly meetings, the Society also holds dance events a few times each semester. Soul Night, the next event, will be held April 26 in the university ballroom. The Society also has some exciting things in the works.

“(We’re) partnering with country swing to do, like, a combo night, but that’ll probably be, like, next semester,” said Chloe Martin, CSU Swing Dance Society president. “Other than that, just chugging along, probably into doing another Soul Night. There is an intercollegiate swing battle, which is, like, where you can do a performance team and compete that way.”

Swing Dance Society occasionally connects with NoCo Swing Dance. They encourage members to attend NoCo Swing Dance events and periodically host combined events.

East Coast Swing is a lively, energetic dance that originated in the United States during the 1940s. It developed from the Lindy Hop, a swing dance that gained popularity in Harlem ballrooms and was later simplified for easier social dancing. With a basic six-count rhythm, East Coast Swing can be danced using single or triple steps, depending on the tempo of the music.

While traditionally a partner dance, East Coast Swing can be enjoyed solo, with many dancers practicing footwork and styling individually. The dance is known for its bouncy feel, playful movements and adaptability to various music styles, including swing, jazz, rockabilly and early rock and roll.

East Coast Swing was largely popularized by dance pioneer Arthur Murray and remains a favorite in both social and competitive dance settings. It’s fun and approachable for dancers of all levels.

Beyond regular dance events, the Swing Dance Society emphasizes community building and inclusivity, encouraging participants to exchange skills, form lasting friendships and, above all, have fun. They also maintain an active presence on social media, providing updates on events and engaging with members. Interested individuals can also join the Society’s Facebook group for community updates and to connect with fellow dancers.

“Mostly it’s just a little treat,” said Audrey McCrea, Swing Dance Society member. “Especially, like, senior year, I get to go socialize for two hours, and I have to go back and, like, do my homework. But, yeah, it’s the socialization and the exercise (I enjoy).”

Whether one is looking to learn a new dance style, meet new people or simply enjoy a fun evening, the Swing Dance Society offers a dynamic and supportive environment. To get involved, the organization’s upcoming events are open to the public, or those interested can reach out through social media channels for more information.

The most current information on dance locations and times can be found on the Society’s Instagram account, along with their website.

