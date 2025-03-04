CSU community gathers for annual Ramadan iftar to celebrate faith, unity

On March 3, the Colorado State University community gathered in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom to celebrate the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan during the annual Ramadan Iftar Celebration, hosted by CSU’s Muslim Student Association. The event, which has become a cherished tradition for many students and staff, featured a cultural expo, a keynote speaker, a Q&A session and a dinner for those observing Ramadan to break their fasts.

The month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide, is a time of fasting, prayer, community and reflection. During this holy month, Muslims refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset.

MSA President Zeyad Gad said the event aims to build a welcoming environment for Muslims on CSU’s campus by recreating the special atmosphere Ramadan celebrations and traditions bring.

“I have attended the Ramadan iftar events at CSU over the past couple of years, and I’m always amazed by how Muslims and non-Muslims come together to celebrate this special month in such a positive and welcoming environment.” -Zeyad Gad, Muslim Student Association president.

“Personally, one of the things I’ve missed most about home is the special atmosphere of Ramadan, the warmth of family gatherings and the sense of togetherness that can’t be fully recreated elsewhere, and I’m sure it’s the same case for most Muslims here,” Gad said. “By hosting this event, we are trying to bring back a small part of that experience to CSU. … I want this event to be an opportunity for people to connect, build relationships and feel a stronger sense of belonging within the CSU community.”

For many Muslim students at CSU, the annual iftar is a way for them to reconnect with their faith and share traditions with others. Jude Chikh Ali, a Muslim student at CSU, emphasized how the event helps students build connections with people from different backgrounds who share the same religious beliefs, leading to new friendships and meaningful conversations.

“I chose to come because I love the sense of community that comes with gathering with people with different cultures and different backgrounds but the same religion and same faith,” Chikh Ali said. “I just love the connection that this brings.”

Beyond connecting Muslim students, the iftar also aimed to educate non-Muslims about Ramadan and spread awareness. MSA invited students and faculty of all backgrounds to attend, encouraging them to experience Ramadan traditions and learn about Islam.

“(It) really means a lot to us, as it’s a great opportunity to bring the community together and to show non-Muslims how we celebrate Ramadan,” Gad said. “It’s fascinating how many Muslims and non-Muslims come together to celebrate this month.”

To enhance the learning experience, the event featured a keynote speech by Sheikh Majed Mahmoud, a renowned Islamic scholar known for his engaging lectures and discussions. The lecture focused on the significance of Ramadan, fasting and information about Islam in general. The speech aimed to address common misconceptions about Islam and Ramadan.

“He is a unique speaker due to his engineering background and his passion for religion,” Gad said. “We felt that this speaker would be a perfect fit here on campus to battle stereotypes and Islamophobia spreading. Our hope is that this speaker would shed some light on what our culture and religion is and the true meaning behind Islam, Ramadan and Muslims. Sheikh Majed Mahmoud is well known for his engaging talks and storytelling.”

During the Q&A session that followed Mahmoud’s speech, audience members were encouraged to ask questions about Islam and learn more about parts of the religion that are often misrepresented. One attendee also took the Shahada and converted to Islam during the session.

For attendees like Hana Gatlawi, the event was an important step toward creating a deeper sense of understanding between different communities at CSU.

“When we know each other, that would make us better work together, and also, that will avoid a lot of miscommunication, misconceptions, stereotyping — all of these things,” Gatlawi said. “It will give us a chance to express who we are and how we are trying to build a community, trying to help each other, Muslims and non-Muslims.”

For MSA, this event is more than just an annual tradition; it serves as an important aspect of community building and creates important connections among people of all backgrounds.

