CSU provides support to next generation of health care professionals

Hana Pavelko, Staff Reporter
December 4, 2024
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Lt. Brent Osborne completes blood pressure testing with Colorado State University student Caleb Campbell Dec. 2. His results will be part of the Human Performance Clinical Research Laboratory’s Heart Disease Prevention Program. The program often partners with local firefighters like Osborne to complete testing on heart health. The program focuses on understanding the process of aging in the brain and body and has successfully provided services to fire and law enforcement agencies.

As we look to the future, Colorado State University looks to prepare its students for their future careers. With almost 300 academic degree programs spanning over eight colleges to choose from, CSU graduates go into a variety of career fields.

The College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences strives to prepare students interested in health care careers. With support from both regular advisers as well as prehealth track-specific advisers, CSU ensures students have all they need to succeed in their chosen professional paths.

“We have our own college that, specifically focused on premed and prevet, is very helpful,” said Cristina Hoffman, the volunteer coordinator of the Premedica Club. “An actual college is very beneficial because you have everyone you need in one spot. You’re guaranteed to find people — whether they be students or professors or researchers — to help you or give you advice.”

However, CSU students from any major can pursue a career in health care. To support students in their journey to a health care career, CSU has specific prehealth advisers. Prehealth advising at CSU seeks to give students personalized attention. Any student at CSU is able to make an appointment with the prehealth advisers, no matter your major. Anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in health care is able to utilize the services offered by the prehealth advisers.

“We have our health professions advisers who are trained in what professional schools are looking for,” said Heather Galanty, an academic success coordinator for the department of biomedical sciences. “They help not only with prerequisites but also exam timeline and exam preparation.”

Prehealth advisers help students throughout their undergraduate careers with a multitude of needs, whether it be choosing the correct prerequisite classes, getting clinical experience, applying to the programs themselves or preparing for interviews. They also help students connect with clubs correlating to their professional academic goals, such as the Pre-Veterinary Club, the Pre-Dental Club and the Premedica Club. 

“My end goal is (to become a) surgeon,” Hoffman said. “Premedica brings on an actual surgeon who does provide lots of shadowing opportunities for actual surgeries. (My friend) has found them very beneficial.”

However, CSU is not just preparing students who are interested in becoming doctors. CSU offers support for a variety of professional careers in health care, including physician assistants, dentistry and nursing.

“I love the prehealth advising program at CSU because it provides a range of counselors who act as a backbone of support for me and guide me toward my next steps,” said Lauren O’Brien, a sophomore aiming to become a physician assistant. “The advising counselors have helped me plan my schedule, (provided) advising on future jobs and (offered) shadowing opportunities.”

In addition to academic advisers and prehealth advisers, students can also seek help from faculty members in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. 

“We have our faculty members who are well-versed in medical and vet school requirements like Tod Clapp, who is involved with the branch of the medical school on campus, and Dr. (Christianne) Magee, who is involved with the vet school,” Galanty said.

Students at CSU pursuing a career in health care have many different support systems available. From fellow students to faculty to advisers, CSU provides many opportunities to help our future health care professionals prepare for their careers.

Reach Hana Pavelko at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

