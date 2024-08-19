The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Meet the illustration desk: Depicting life in color

Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
August 22, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear reader,

The illustration desk provides The Collegian with visuals that accompany the stories we tell. From the brainstorm process to sketches and the final composition, the illustrations you see in the newspaper seek to depict the life in the articles published by our newspaper. The illustrations we create reflect the reality we live in and expand our perception of the stories written beyond words, whether that be a slice of pizza, the holding of hands or a portrait.

Ad

As a medium, illustration strives to catch the attention of viewers and readers; expansive cover art, three-paneled comics in the back of the paper and the images that draw your eyes to an opinion article all work to complement the journalistic nature of The Collegian. Through the synthesis the illustration desk aids in creating, we can have powerful, independent and important stories published with artwork and creations that excel alongside their words.

The stories we tell at The Collegian are strengthened by the visual work of our illustrators. The content of these stories is engaged in the fullest and most dynamic of ways, which is the beauty of illustrative representation. The graphics printed alongside the stories are sometimes the first point of interaction for readers. We depend on these works of art to catch the eye of a reader, often before reading the headline, and we find ourselves relying on these visuals to pull the reader into the story.

To create an illustration, we are tasked to take a page worth of writing and transform it into a 3-by-5-inch graphic, compact with the elements of visual communication that convey the story to the viewer without giving away too much information.

Unlike photos, illustrations have the ability to bring imagination to life, giving the printed word an avenue of understanding beyond text. The images we create are a powerful testament to the imagination of human beings and how people can understand the world around them. Even with images that are educational, serious in tone or comedic, there is always emotion ingrained within every single one.

Sincerely,

Trin Bonner

Reach Trin Bonner at design@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Meet the copy desk: We're The Collegian's last line of defense
Meet the copy desk: We're The Collegian's last line of defense
A crowded sports arena ahead of the beginning of the basketball game, with a jumbotron projecting an Atlantic Coast Conference basketball advertisement.
Cook: March Madness was a dream come true
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
Meet the photo desk: Bringing stories to life
More in Media
Two photographers lie in the snow with their cameras, both holding up a hang loose sign with their hands.
Mogel: Photojournalists must adventure for perfect shot
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins
Lit by red stage lights, a country musician in Western wear sings into a microphone while playing his guitar.
Gallery: RamFest takes a country twist with headlining band Midland
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.