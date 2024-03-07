Empowering survivors: WGAC to increase advocacy amid name change

Over the past several decades, Colorado State University’s Women and Gender Advocacy Center, soon to be known as the SAFE Center, has evolved into a safe space for victims to find resources and support following sexual violence, harassment, stalking and relationship violence.

Following the women’s liberation movement, which coincided with the restructuring of Student Personnel Services, CSU created the Office of Women’s Relations in 1970. This was the start of CSU’s advocacy for women in education and the status of women at the university.

Over time, programs changed, and the Office of Women’s Relations eventually evolved into the Women and Gender Advocacy Center.

As a result of feedback from students and staff, the WGAC is changing its name to the Survivor Advocacy and Feminist Education Center. Although the name has changed, the SAFE Center aims to remain a space for survivors to get support and keeps its mission relatively the same: to serve individuals from various communities.

“Please support us at our (Sexual Assault Awareness Month) events. And a message to survivors: We see you, we believe you and we’re here to support.” –Victoria Benjamin, SAFE Center director

“As far as our founding principles, SAFE Center now — as we always have — believes and centers survivors,” said Victoria Benjamin, director of the SAFE Center. “We are invested in violence prevention as well as trauma-informed responses to interpersonal violence. Our leadership team is currently working on updating our guiding philosophies.”

The SAFE Center has been a member of the Group Advocacy Program since it was founded in 1979. The office implemented programs and resources that are still available at the SAFE Center today, including the Victim Assistance Team, which was one of the nation’s first sexual assault hotlines on a university campus.

The Victim Assistance Team program is still evolving, as the SAFE Center is currently working on rolling out a newly updated VAT course as both an academic class and a noncredit course this year. This course will give students the skills needed to volunteer for the VAT hotline and offer more support to survivors.

“One big priority this year is to roll out our newly updated Victim Assistance Team course,” said Kristin Middlesworth, assistant director of Victim Services. “Our entire office is working hard on revising and updating our course curriculum to reflect the most up-to-date research and best practices.”

This course is one aspect of the SAFE Center’s goal to engage with the community and collaborate with other programs to effectively serve the CSU community.

“We have excellent student and professional staff who utilize their skills and training to provide both education and resources to our campus community,” Benjamin said. “We engage in continuing education for staff and close collaboration with campus partners — both within and outside of our division — to ensure that we are offering culturally competent and well-rounded services to the CSU community.”

Student involvement is crucial when it comes to running the SAFE Center, as many services are run by student staff and volunteers.

“The WGAC has many ways to involve students with our center,” said Balqis Nugroho, a SAFE Center student aide. “The VAT hotline is run 100% by student volunteers and is a great way to get involved. Other ways to get involved include joining our student staff team or just by signing up to be a general volunteer for our center.”

Although it may come with its challenges and expose students to heavy topics, working at the SAFE Center can give students the opportunity to gain new perspectives and experience in the field early on.

“Working at the WGAC has helped me grow as a person because when working this job, you tend to have a lot of tough conversations, whether they are about (interpersonal violence) or things like decolonization,” Nugroho said. “This job has helped me find ways to create space to talk about these difficult topics as well as look at the world from a different point of view.”

Not only does the SAFE Center work to provide survivors with resources and support, but it also ensures that all students feel welcome and safe and tackle social justice as a whole.

“We know that interpersonal violence is a social justice issue, and it is a barrier to access for survivors,” Benjamin said. “Our work in general promotes gender equity and addresses issues of social justice.”

The SAFE Center is hosting several upcoming events, including the Feminist Queer Empowerment Conference March 23 and multiple events in April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Their Instagram, @csu_wgac, has more information.

“Please support us at our (Sexual Assault Awareness Month) events,” Benjamin said. “And a message to survivors: We see you, we believe you, and we’re here to support.”

