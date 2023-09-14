The+essential+guide+for+tailgating+at+CSU

Tailgating is an activity that has been around for decades and has become embedded into Colorado State University’s athletic culture.

So what even is tailgating? Well, it’s when the community comes together before an athletic game to eat, drink, play games and show their team pride before the game.

Many students dress in their Rameralls, paint their faces green and gold or wear burnt orange to show their love for the Aggies.

“I think students should tailgate because it is a great way to meet other people and have some fun before a big sporting event,” said Meron Siyoum, director of traditions and programs for the Associated Students of CSU. “Tailgates help unify fans and are a great way to prepare people for long events. People should be eating and drinking water to prepare themselves to stay for the entirety of an event.”

It is difficult to navigate the tailgate, and it takes a lot of work to accommodate all those who participate. To make this easier for guests, CSU provides a map highlighting where the tailgate is on campus. However, many students simply enjoy Ram Town, where the heart of the event lies.

Ram Town hosts the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, family-friendly games, inflatables, special guests from the cheer team and CSU Marching Band, live music and local businesses.

Ram Walk is a CSU tradition involving the Marching Band walking through Ram Town to meet the team bus. At the bus, players, Golden Poms and members of CSU cheer join the band to walk toward the stadium.

“Across campus, you will find a variety of things to do before stepping into Canvas Stadium for the game,” Siyoum said. “In Lot 585, you will find groups like the Music Business Collective hosting different bands. You can find bounce castles on the (Intramural) Fields, play some yard games and eat great food with different organizations like the Black/African American Cultural Center located in Ram Town for each game. The Ram Walk Tailgate, hosted by the CSU Alumni Association and CSU Athletics, is an open-to-the-public free tailgate with live music, and they provide Brothers BBQ for anyone in attendance. Overall, there is a lot to do around campus, but if any student wants to do something of their own, they’re encouraged to join us at the student tailgate.”

Tailgating at CSU begins four hours before kickoff and ends 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Ram Town will open on Hughes Way during this time period, and about three hours before kickoff, the Ram Walk begins. An hour and a half before kickoff, the stadium gates will open. Forty-five minutes later, the Comatose cannon will fire to sound that there are 45 minutes before kickoff. Fifteen minutes before kickoff, the CSU Golden Poms and the Marching Band take the field for the pregame show. Then, the national anthem will begin 10 minutes before kickoff.

Although tailgating is a fun time, there are many rules to follow in order to be safe and avoid consequences. CSU requires tailgaters to register on the CSU Athletics website, but to walk through the tailgates, there is no registration necessary. No cannabis or alcoholic drinks above 15% alcohol by volume are permitted during the tailgate. Alcohol is also not permitted in the stadium outside of the New Belgium Porch, and security will deny entry to any intoxicated individuals.

