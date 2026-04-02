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Sixth Sonic Spotlight lights up The Armory, supports emerging artists

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
April 1, 2026
Collegian | Chloe Rios
ARKWAVE, the sixth annual Sonic Spotlight winners, perform at The Armory March 24.

The sixth annual Sonic Spotlight, an emerging music artist showcase, welcomed artists under the age of 22 to perform at The Armory March 24. The 2026 Sonic Spotlight — which was sponsored by the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 105.5 The Colorado Sound and the Bohemian Foundation — featured five performances, including this year’s three finalists: the band ARKWAVE and solo artists Brendan Nichols and Lilly Mae.

“Someone once said to me, ‘If we don’t have art, why are we living?’” Morning Host of The Colorado Sound Ron Bostwick said during the showcase. “(Art is) what makes life, life. … Sonic Spotlight is one of those programs that helps to make sure that we have something to live for … when the times get tough.”

Morning Host of 105.5 The Colorado Sound Ron Bostwick speaks during the sixth annual Sonic Spotlight March 24. The Colorado Sound was one of three sponsors of the competition and supported participants by playing their original songs live on-air. (Collegian | Chloe Rios)

Submissions for the showcase opened in August 2025, gathering over 30 entries, said Mike McTernan, the Sonic Spotlight coordinator. From there, eight semi-finalists — selected by the FCMoD Squad, the museum’s youth advisory board, as well as industry experts proceeded to record original songs at The Blasting Room Studios and received professional development sessions. Semi-finalists’ tracks were eventually played live on-air by The Colorado Sound, and the finalists were selected.

Following a lively 20-minute performance of original tracks that combined house music, metal and jazz, ARKWAVE was announced as the 2026 Sonic Spotlight winner. Winners were selected by a panel of judges involved in the Colorado music scene. They were evaluated based on the criteria of composition and arrangement; creativity and artistry; technical ability and musicianship; music video; and strength of performance.

As the winners, ARKWAVE will receive a $500 gift card for Music Go Round, custom T-shirts from Black Forest Print Lab and the opportunity to perform at this year’s FoCoMX, Fort Collins’ biggest music festival that will showcase over 450 artists in April.

“It’s great that everyone’s (around) the same age,” said Thomas Culp, ARKWAVE’s drummer. “All (the artists) are coming up in the scene. … Every time we play a show, we’re supporting each other, but this just kind of feels a little different. We’re all, like, the same community of up-and-coming artists.”

Lilly Mae and Brendan Nichols, two of the three finalists for the sixth annual Sonic Spotlight, perform together on stage March 24. (Collegian | Chloe Rios)

Finalists worked with Andrew Berlin, a Grammy-nominated producer who works at The Blasting Room. For ARKWAVE, the studio time was dedicated to experimenting with the song’s sound.

“At one point, we were just looking around the whole studio room and seeing whatever we could find in there, just to add noise to the song,” Culp said.

With the help of Doug Usher, creative director for VIA, finalists also filmed their own music video that debuted alongside their performance. ARKWAVE’s music video was for a song titled “Greyscale,” which is slated to be the first single off their upcoming record.

Nichols’ music video for his song “Heart of It All,” featured nostalgic childhood videos. Nichols, who moved to Fort Collins last August, creates folk and acoustic music. The songs he performed feature themes of love, growing up and control.

“(This opportunity) means a lot just to get some confirmation that I’m actually kind of good,” Nichols said. 

During his performance, Nichols’ was joined on stage by Mae, who plays cello. Mae is a music composition student at Colorado State University who shifts between classical and indie music through playing cello, guitar and piano, and utilizing her vocals, according to the Fort Collins Music Association.

Finalists ARKWAVE, Brendan Nichols and Lilly Mae await the winner announcement of the 2026 Sonic Spotlight competition. (Collegian | Chloe Rios)

“When I was a kid, me and my dad used to make silly songs, and we would record those,” Mae said when discussing her love for songwriting and lyrics. “When I started growing up and had things to actually say, that’s when I started writing.”

Mae was the last finalist to perform. Notably, toward the end of her performance, Mae played a song titled “The Sunflower,” which she dedicated to her grandmother in the audience.

Mae selected her track “The Devil on my Shoulder,” for the music video, which featured her sister dressed in a hooded costume. Mae said the opportunity to collaborate with Berlin was fun and collaborative.

As runners-up, both Mae and Nichols will receive a $250 gift card and membership in The Music District.

The showcase also featured the 2023 winner, autumnal, which opened the show, and this year’s listener’s choice runner-up, Prospect, closing the show. 

Reach Chloe Rios at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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